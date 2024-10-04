3rd and 1: Best Bets for Week 18 of the CFL Season

Four weeks left in the regular season. Three games on the sked. Two hot teams in Hamilton tonight. But only one of them is still fighting for its playoff life. Oh, Zero losses on last week’s 3rd and 1 picks. Let’s go.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Tiger-Cats

The Ti-Cats have a big bump in their path to the playoffs tonight. Ever since I suggested that their championship window may be over, they’ve been the best team in the league. Winnipeg’s won seven in a row, and looked dominant while doing so. The Tabbies win streak sits at a more modest four games. They haven’t lost since the Bombers beat them by three in Winnipeg at the end of August. Bo Levi Mitchell has looked like the MOP over this recent hot stretch. Even in that loss to the Bombers, he had them in position to win until Zach Collaros orchestrated a late game winning drive. The Tabbies fell to 2-9 and at the time, and it felt like curtains. What encore they had in store! Getting a field goal at home, I’ll take the Cats to keep scratching and clawing.

THE PICK: TIGER-CATS +3.5

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions

There’s not much to like about either team right now. I give the Ti-Cats credit for their comeback win on the road in BC last week, but for the Lions it should carry a sting. Problem is, the losses keep piling up. When will the pain prevent the next bite? The seven-and-a-half point spread suggests the time is now? (I’m Ron Burgundy?) The question mark means I’m not confident. The Stamps are coming off a BYE but their issues aren’t a quick fix. Especially, the run defence. Look for William Stanback to be stomping through the secondary. I don’t like it, but I’ll swallow the points and hope to renew my faith in the Pride.

THE PICK: LIONS -7.5

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks

The Riders are rolling and Trevor Harris continues to quietly play elite level quarterback. He gets the Elks this week who just watched Collaros have a career day. Edmonton gave up 55 points last week, allowing over 430 yards through the air and six touchdowns. The Riders are good on both sides of the ball. The defence forces more turnovers than any other unit in the league. That could be an issue for McLeod Bethel-Thompson if he’s playing catch up.

THE PICK: ROUGHRIDERS -2.5

CFL Fantasy Best Bet: KEESEAN JOHNSON ($ 5.5 K)

Shawn Bane’s injury leaves an opening in the Riders receiver room. The cliché is next man up, but KeeSean Johnson has already arrived. In his last six games, The Riders rookie has averaged over 5 catches for 70 yards a game with four touchdowns over that stretch. He has at least 90 receiving yards in each of his last two games. And, as mentioned above, his QB is quietly elite.