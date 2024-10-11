3rd and 1: Best Bets for Week 19 of the CFL Season

Gobble Gobble. Thanksgiving weekend begins with a potential Grey Cup showdown, a re-match of the 109th big game and a chance for Winnipeg to redeem their week 8 loss in Toronto. The Bombers have since won eight in a row and can clinch their fifth straight West division title with a win on Friday Night Football. All that said, something tells me that the Argos could end up on the right side of this three-and-a-half-point spread. But I’m not betting against the Bombers. Like fasting before the feast. Happy Harvest!

Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders

This is the first time in CFL history that both Alberta teams will miss the playoffs. That’s dating back 75 years since Edmonton’s franchise came into existence, four years after Calgary’s. It not only speaks to the overall success of both organizations, but it also highlights the forgettable seasons that each of them has had in 2024. Tre Ford will be back under centre for the Elks in what will be most likely serve as a tryout for next season, be it with Edmonton or somewhere else. One stat will be hard for GMs to ignore, especially if it continues, and that’s Wins. Ford is 7-and-9 as the starter since 2022. All other Elks quarterbacks are 6-and-30 combined.

THE PICK: ELKS +1.5

BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Under the lights in Regina, the Riders tend to show out. That’s any old time, let alone in October with a chance to clinch a home playoff game. The Riders are rounding back into form at the right time. They’ve won three in a row after a miserable seven game winless streak. Meanwhile, the Lions have been a frustrating follow. Nathan Rourke hasn’t been able to replicate his success form two years ago. While they’re coming off a nice win last week at home to the Stamps… it was against the Stamps. The Lions have the talent to erupt at any moment, but by almost any measurable, the Riders are the better team.

THE PICK: ROUGHRIDERS -1.5

Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes

The Als have clinched the East division but it’s too early to rest their starters for a playoff game that’s still over a month away. Meanwhile, The Redblacks are banged up and have little choice but to play a bunch of backups on Monday. Getting healthy for the playoffs ought to be Ottawa’s only objective.

THE PICK: ALOUETTES -4.5

CFL Fantasy Best Bet: JUSTIN RANKIN ($ 5.0 K)

Justin Rankin has demonstrated the ability to carry a full load in his first CFL season. He was third on the Elks depth chart until injuries to Kevin Brown and Javon Leake forced him into an every down role at times this season and he’s always produced. Every time Rankin has carried it more than 10 times, he’s had over 100 yards. Rankin had 157 rushing yards against the Bombers in Tre Ford’s last start. The threat of Ford’s legs means that Rankin is often untouched until five yards downfield. He’s listed ahead of Leake on this week’s depth chart. The Stamps have by far the worst run defence in the league. Not only is his fantasy price tag enticing, his rushing prop is set at 57.5 yards at Fanduel. Happy Thanksgiving!