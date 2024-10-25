3rd and 1: Best Bets for Week 21 of the CFL Season

The Waffle. I’m not talking about a tasty breakfast treat. I’m referring to my last minute flip flop last week when a look at the final injury report made me back the Redblacks after I’d already settled on the Argos. Is it because a waffle is two sided? Or is it because after deciding to indulge in such a decadent petit-dejeuner, there is often regret for the rest of the day? Either way, even though a pair of onside kicks from Ottawa made it interesting, the waffle got in the way of another perfect slate for 3rd and 1. Onto week 21. Fun fact: ‘to waffle’ probably comes from the Scottish verb meaning to wave or fluctuate. Also, morning cake with syrup. Who’s hungry for picks?

Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks

The West Division title is still up for grabs, that’s where most of my attention is focused with the exception of one angle that can’t be ignored. Tre Ford. The Elks have won more games with Ford as their starter than all of their other QBs combined over the last five years. Most of the Elks roster including their coach is looking to put out audition tapes for next season. On the other side, the Argos have nothing to play for. Chad Kelly is listed as the third stringer. Wynton McManis is also resting and the numbers paint a clear picture of Toronto’s defence with and without their star linebacker in the lineup. This line’s gone from Edmonton -1.5 to -3.5 so I propose a little parlay:

THE PICK: ELKS ML / TRE FORD ALT RUSHING 25+ YARDS parlay -110

Blue Bombers at Alouettes & Stampeders at Roughriders

Win and Winnipeg will clinch the West division and earn a much needed Bye next week. A loss opens for the door for Saskatchewan. What makes this interesting is that despite already having clinched the East division, Montreal is 2-3-1 since Labour Day. Not only is there is a reason to want to make the playoff path harder for their potential grey cup opponent, the Als more importantly need to prove to themselves that they’re still a championship calibre team. Who’s going to play and for how long will depend on so many factors but one thing’s for sure: Winnipeg will play to win. If that happens, The Riders have nothing to play for against the Stamps in the regular season finale. Can the Riders take their engine out of gear at the last minute is my only question. That and whether their backups aren’t better than the Stamps. But I’ll saddle up for this parlay considering Calgary could be favoured by kickoff.

THE PICK: BLUE BOMBERS ML / STAMPEDERS +3.5 parlay +148

CFL Fantasy Best Bet: JUSTIN RANKIN ($7.0 K)

Let’s also look at his rushing prop of 70.5 yards. I like the over. Rankin has raked with Ford as the starter. Rather than eating into his carries, the threat of Ford’s legs only open more room for the Elks running back. We know Wynton McManis is out but how much the Argos starting defensive line will play in this game will be a factor. When healthy and in the game, the Argos front is formidable. I don’t think we’re going to see them much on Friday Night.

Playoffs are right around the corner. To steal a line from Bart Scott: CAN’T WAIT ;)