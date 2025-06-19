3rd and 1: Best Bets for week 3 of the CFL season

Pause the coronation for the crown prince of the Canadian Football League. I'll need to wait a bit to anoint Nathan Rourke our Neo. It was a near-perfect start for Rourke and the Lions and I was flying high after Week 1, then he started 1-for-9 with an interception in Week 2, eventually falling to 0-5 in his career against the Bombers. Add to that an injury that’s limited him all week, and it appears that a re-match with Winnipeg couldn’t come at a worse time. Chris Streveler diced the Lions defence. If I could only shake a sneaking suspicion that Zach Collaros could return with a bit of rust, I’d probably be backing the Bombers in BC. I’ll wait and see with both quarterbacks. Good thing the rest of the board is flashing green going into week 3.

Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Elks

They’re the Grey Cup favourites and clear class of the League, albeit after two games. No, I don’t mean the Elks. The Als have won each of their games by an average of almost 20 points. Davis Alexander is the new favourite to win MOP now that he’s 6-0 as a starter in the CFL. He’s efficient. He can use his legs. If he can keep the interceptions to a minimum (one in each game so far), his defence will give him every opportunity to keep winning. The Birds are buzzing on defence. It’s the league’s best unit on either side of the ball. They already had an elite secondary that currently leads the league in interceptions, but new this year is a defensive front that can get after the quarterback with five sacks so far. Tre Ford couldn’t muster much against the Lions mediocre defence. Facing the Als? It could be a bumpy ride on the struggle bus.

THE PICK: ALOUETTES -6.5

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts

Friday Night Football decided by revenge. Ka’Deem “Cash and” Carey cut by Toronto three weeks ago returns to wreak havoc with the Roughriders. Future headlines are fun. Carey had four carries for 26 yards to go with one catch for 9 yards in his Riders debut last week. Not bad for a guy not worth a roster spot in double blue. Obviously, his contract was considered, but he’ll still be churning his legs for extra yards with every opportunity he gets. Maybe the reality will be less dramatic. After all, AJ Ouellette, another former Argo, ran all over the Ti-Cats last week. Nick Arbuckle is winless while the Argos await the return of Chad Kelly. The defending champs are a shell of their former selves on defence, and now they’re missing their anchor with a knee injury. Toronto will turn it around eventually but not without Kelly and Wynton McManis this week.

THE PICK: ROUGHRIDERS -3.5

Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders

This line continues to bounce back and forth while we try to determine the status of Redblacks QB Dru Brown. He missed last week’s loss to the Als. After a return to practice on Tuesday, he was again sidelined Wednesday with Dustin Crum getting the starter’s reps. With Brown, it would appear the Redblacks are slight favourites. With Crum, they’re slight underdogs in Calgary. That might make sense at the end of last season, when the Stamps were a 5-win team. They’re 2-0 with Vernon Adams under centre and a full makeover on defence. The loss of Reggie Begelton is a big one, but it could open the door for some other stars to shine. Jalen Philpot and Dominique Rhymes have a premier pivot throwing them the ball. On the other side, the Redblacks need Brown to get it to their many weapons. Even if he starts, it will be with limited preparation. Those of us that took a flyer on Vernon Adams to win MOP will be tickled pink (red and white) with a 3-0 start.

THE PICK: STAMPEDERS -1.5

PLAYER PROP: TRE FORD UNDER 242.5 passing yards

This is less about the Elks pivot as I alluded to above. There’s a chance that Ford can take Edmonton to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, but nobody’s planning a parade this week. Ford threw for 178 yards in week 1 on 27 attempts, adding 54 yards on the ground. Justin Rankin only had seven carries. If the Elks are going to keep the Als off balance, they’ll have to commit to the run. Maybe he can catch the Als napping for some big plays? I think a couple of turnovers are more likely.