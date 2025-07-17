3rd and 1 record Record Last Week Season Game Spreads 3-0 10-8 Player Props 0-1 2-4 Total 3-1 12-12

Add an ‘S’ to even and you get seven. Entering week 7, we’re staring at an even .500 record. Almost a third of the way through the regular season, a glance at the stats suggests that the player prop picks have limited our endzone celebration to a shrug and a smile.

‘I want to dance’ to quote Adam Goldberg’s character Mike in Richard Linklater’s 1993 coming of age classic Dazed and Confused. For fans of the film, I’m aware the character ultimately gets his face danced on, but I still love the sentiment. I’m planning my touchdown dance because I expect to score. The music is calling, let’s hit the floor.

Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes

The Argos are bringing back some movers and shakers for tonight’s shindig in Montreal. Wynton McManis returns after missing three games with a knee injury along with Derek Parrish to provide some much-needed pressure up front. Deonta McMahon also returns at running back. The problem is that all those players were in the lineup when the Argos lost by 18 in the same stadium week 1. Both teams are coming off a bye and the Als are getting an even bigger boost. Davis Alexander is back, and he’s still tied for the second shortest odds to win MOP despite missing the last two-plus games. With Alexander under centre, the Als were 3-0 while averaging a league best 35 points per contest. Without him, they could muster just 18.5 points a game in two losses. Alexander is 8-0 as a starter in the CFL dating back to last season, and he only makes life easier for a defence that’s elite. It’s tied for the most forced turnovers in the league this season, it’s second in points allowed. Toronto is second last in the CFL with negative four turnover differential. The only thing not to like about The Alouettes is the 10.5 points they’re surrendering. The Argos should be much better on defence with McManis on the field, but Nick Arbuckle mans the offence for at least another week. He leads the CFL with 7 interceptions, he’s thrown at least one each game and threw a pair against the Als in their opening week loss. if Toronto can’t win the turnover battle, this score could be lopsided by the 2nd quarter. I’ll plug my nose and swallow the points.

THE PICK: ALOUETTES -10.5

Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Stamps are the sweethearts of the CFL. They’re currently the 4th choice to win the Grey Cup with 6-to-1 odds. That’s all the way down from being tied with the Elks for the longest odds entering the season at 26-to-1. Vernon Adams is a co-favourite to win MOP at less than 4-to-1 odds after entering the year at 20-to-1. It’s been a sweet ride in the saddle so far. But up next is the toughest road test in the league. Princess Auto stadium is expecting another sell out and the Bombers have had a week off to stew over their 21-point loss in Calgary two weeks ago. Granted Zach Collaros threw a pair of picks and the game got out of hand. But give the Stamps some credit some having a hand in the Bombers blunders. As much love as Calgary is getting, its defence is still under appreciated. This unit is allowing more than three fewer points a game to opposing offences than any other defence in the league. It’s only allowed five total touchdowns to opposing offences in five games. Everybody expects a bounce back from the Bombers at home after their bye but they’ll be missing key pieces of their offence in Stanley Bryant and Dalton Schoen. One more thing to mention about the Stamps: they lead the league in rushing yards per game. Dedrick Mills is second only to James Butler this season. Defence and run games travel. Winnipeg could ultimately earn the win, but I expect a war for first place in the West.

THE PICK: STAMPEDERS +3.5

Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions

Throw out last week’s Lions win over the Elks. Edmonton barely touched the ball. Justin Rankin was limited to four rushing yards and Tre Ford completed four passes before Cody Fajardo took over. BC entered last week with the worst run defence in the league, but they were able to pad their stats. The Lions stacked the box and dared Ford to throw the ball. I don’t think the same strategy will work against the Riders. The Lions’ run defence is still questionable and now they’re up against AJ Ouellette. Nathan Rourke is the reason for this line. His footwork and decision making have re-ignited the debate about the league’s best player. Let’s see it against Saskatchewan. There were questions in Saskatchewan’s secondary with injuries to reigning defensive MOP Roland Milligan and Marcus Sayles, but both have since had full practices. The Riders are coming off their first loss of the season last week at home, they should bring a snarl to BC on Saturday.

THE PICK: ROUGHRIDERS +3.0

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks PLAYER PROP PARLAY:

KALIL PIMPLETON OVER 3.5 RECEPTIONS & REDBLACKS alt spread +7.5 (+100)

Kalil Pimpleton only had 6 receiving yards last week in Hamilton. His explosiveness still popped off the screen and he managed four or more catches for the fourth time in six games despite the low total. He also had an incredible punt return touchdown called back. Had it not been, the Redblacks would have probably put the game out of reach. Instead, they fell to 1-5. Everybody seems to like Bob Dice, but with rumblings about his job security, we’ll find out Sunday if his players want him to stay on as their head coach with a bye on the horizon.