49ers Enterprises complete takeover of Leeds United

Leeds United has confirmed that 49ers Enterprises has reached an agreement with Aser Ventures to take ownership of the club, the club released in a statement.

“Leeds United can confirm an agreement has been reached between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the purchase of the club," the team said. "Both parties continue to work through the details, and further updates will be provided soon.

"All of our focus remains on a quick return to the Premier League. Thank you for your continued support. Marching on Together.”

Leeds was relegated from the Premier League after three season, following a seven-win season in which they conceded 78 goals, more than anyone else in EPL.

The club's ownership changes hands for the first time since 2017 when Andrea Radrizzani bought the club from Massimo Cellini.