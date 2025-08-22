LAS VEGAS -- — A'ja Wilson had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Dana Evans scored 17 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 83-61 on Thursday night to win their ninth straight.

Las Vegas (23-14) hasn't lost since a 111-58 home defeat to Minnesota on Aug. 2, and has won 11 of its last 12. The Aces have won seven straight at home.

Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and NaLyssa Smith scored 12 points apiece for Las Vegas.

Wilson, who had her 18th double-double this season, had her string of 30-point games snapped at three.

Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Phoenix (21-14). Satou Sabally scored 15 points.

Sabally scored in the post to make it a nine-point game but Evans answered with a running floater and Gray followed with a fadeaway that made it 59-46 at the end of the third quarter, and the Aces led by double figures the rest of the way.

The Mercury were limited to season lows for points (61) and field-goal percentage (31%).

Kierstan Bell hit a 3-pointer that gave the Aces the lead for good and sparked a 7-0 run that made it 23-17 at the end of the first quarter.

Sabally converted a three-point play that trimmed the Mercury's deficit to 37-29 with 1:41 left in the second quarter but Gray made a step-back jumper, Young tipped in her own miss and Gray hit another jumper to give the Aces a 14-point lead at halftime.

Kahleah Copper (rib) left the game after a collision with Wilson in the third quarter and did not return.

Up next

Mercury host Golden State on Friday, and Aces play at Washington on Saturday.