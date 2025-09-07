LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 31 points and 11 rebounds to help Las Vegas beat Chicago to extend the longest win streak in franchise history.

The Aces have won 14 games in a row, tied for with the 2021 Connecticut Sun for the fourth-longest regular season win streak in league history. The Los Angeles Sparks won a record 18 straight in the regular season on their way to the 2001 WNBA title.

Las Vegas (28-14) is tied with Atlanta for second in the WNBA standings, a game ahead of Phoenix. The regular season ends Thursday and the 2025 WNBA playoffs begin next Sunday.

Angel Reese didn’t play for Chicago. The team announced Friday that Reese was suspended for the first half of the Sunday’s game for making comments “detrimental to the team” and then at halftime announced that the two-time WNBA All-Star would not play in the second half due to a back injury.

Reese also missed Friday’s 97-77 loss to Indiana due to a mandatory one-game suspension by the WNBA for picking up her eighth technical foul of the season. Chicago was also missing Ariel Atkins (back).