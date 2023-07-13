LOS ANGELES -- — A'ja Wilson had 25 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 97-78 on Wednesday night.

Kelsey Plum added 21 points and five steals for the Aces (19-2), who were playing the second half of a back-to-back. They routed Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Wilson made back-to-back baskets to open the scoring before Jackie Young hit a 3-pointer to make it 7-0, Plum hit a 3-pointer that made it 21-11 with 3:14 left in the first quarter and the Aces lead by double figures the rest of the way.

Azura Stevens had a season-high 22 points and tied her career best with 12 rebounds, and Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, for the short-handed Sparks (7-13).

Lexie Brown (non-COVID illness), Layshia Clarendon (foot), Chiney Ogwumike (foot) and Nia Clouden (knee) did not play for Los Angeles.

Candace Parker (ankle) missed her third consecutive game for Las Vegas.

Gray was called for a flagrant 1 foul early in the fourth quarter for unnecessary contact to the head of the Sparks' Destanni Henderson.

