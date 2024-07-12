COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 33 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Jackie Young added 19 points and six assists, and the Las Vegas Aces won for the ninth time in 10 games, beating the Atlanta Dream 84-70 on Friday night.

Wilson has scored 30-plus points seven times this season, a career-high. She also tied Phoenix's Brittney Griner for the most WNBA games with 25-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in a single season with 10.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus led Atlanta (7-15) with 17 points off the bench. Maya Caldwell added 13 points and Tina Charles had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Wilson started the game making 6 of 9 shots, while the rest of her teammates were 6 of 22. Wilson had a nice sequence at the end of the second quarter when she made a driving layup, stole it at the other end, and then made two free throws with 1:52 left to extend Las Vegas’ lead to 42-30.

Wilson secured her fourth straight double-double by scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the first half. She also finished with five blocks to move into 12th on the WNBA's career list.

Kelsey Plum had 15 points and seven assists for Las Vegas (15-7). Young reached 2,500 career points.

