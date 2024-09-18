SEATTLE -- — A’ja Wilson scored 21 points and set the WNBA record for most rebounds in a season as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Seattle Storm 85-72 on Tuesday night.

Her seven rebounds moved her past Chicago rookie Angel Reese for the most in a season with 451. Reese’s season is complete after a wrist injury earlier this month. Wilson also extended her league record for points in a season, and now has 1,021.

Kelsey Plum also had 21 points for Las Vegas.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 19 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith had 17 and Gabby Williams scored 14 for Seattle.

The loss locks Seattle (24-15) into the fifth playoff spot where it is likely to play Las Vegas in the first round. The two-time defending champion Aces (26-13) are in fourth place heading into their final game at home against Dallas (9-30) on Thursday.

Las Vegas is one game behind Connecticut (27-12) which has a home game on Thursday against Chicago (13-26).

Diggins-Smith gave the Storm their first lead of the game, 65-64 with 8 1/2 minutes left. But the Aces regained control, scoring the next eight points and extending the run to 17-2 on a driving layup by Chelsea Gray that made it 81-67 with two minutes left.

Jackie Young had 16 points and six assists for Las Vegas and Gray scored 13.

Plum scored at the first-half buzzer for Las Vegas and the Aces led 48-40 at halftime.

Diggins-Smith's nine assists give her 1,504 for her career. She is the 11th player in WNBA history to record 1,500 assists.

Seattle played without leading scorer Jewel Loyd (19.7 ppg) and Ezi Magbegor, both out with injuries.

