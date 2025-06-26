LAS VEGAS -- — A'ja Wilson scored 22 points and became the fastest player in WNBA history to 5,000 points as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 85-59 on Wednesday night.

Wilson made a driving left-hand layup with about four minutes left in the first quarter to top the 5,000-point plateau in just 238 games. She has 5,015 career points. Breanna Stewart needed 242 games to score 5,000.

Connecticut (2-13) has lost seven in a row overall and six straight to the Aces, who beat the Sun 87-62 on May 20.

Jackie Young scored 20 points for the Aces (7-7) and Chelsea Gray added 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Jewell Loyd scored 13 points. Young, Gray and Loyd each hit three of Las Vegas' 11 3-pointers.

The Aces scored the first 19 points as Connecticut went 0 for 10 from the field and committed five turnovers before Lindsay Allen made a short jumper with 1:58 left in the first quarter.

Tina Charles led the Sun with 18 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 12 and Saniya Rivers 10. Connecticut shot 32% (23 of 71) from the field and made 2 of 13 (15%) from 3-point range.

Marina Mabrey (knee) missed her second consecutive game for the Sun.

Las Vegas beat Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever 89-81 on Sunday to snap a three-game skid, the Aces' longest losing streak since being swept by Los Angeles in the best-of-five 2020 WNBA Finals.

Up next

The Sun plays Friday in the third of four consecutive road games against Seattle. The Aces host Washington on Thursday.