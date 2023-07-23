A Number’s Game: A Golden Boot Winner Best Bet To Consider For Women’s World Cup

If you read this column on Saturday, then you know that I took my best shot at a FanDuel Best Bet for the Women’s World Cup and fell just short again.

The bet was on Both Teams To Score in the match between the Netherlands and Portugal.

At the time that I wrote the article, there wasn’t a single game in the tournament in which both teams had scored.

Both teams had the firepower to deliver in Sunday’s match, but only one of them did, as the Netherlands scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win.

The fact that the Netherlands scored in the 13th minute and neither team scored after that certainly stung a little bit.

Also, we finally saw the Both Teams To Score bet cash as Sweden beat South Africa 2-1.

So to recap, we are 0-2 betting on the Women’s World Cup matches with a futures bet on the United States to reach the final pending.

Let’s see if we can get in the win column with a FanDuel Best Bet for Monday’s games.

I’m going to lock in Alexandra Popp to score a goal for Germany versus Morocco as my FanDuel Best Bet.

The overwhelming favourite to win Group H, Germany opens its tournament against the team with the longest odds to get out of its group in Morocco.

Germany is a -1450 favourite to win the match.

A draw is currently priced at +950 at FanDuel.

The over 2.5 goals is currently -194 at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, Popp has been phenomenal for Germany on the road to the Women’s World Cup.

Only Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan, Esther Gonzalez and Rachel Daly have shorter odds than Popp to win the Golden Boot at FanDuel right now.

FanDuel’s anytime goal scorer odds indicate that Popp is the most likely goal scorer in a match in which Germany is the overwhelming favourite and the over 2.5 goals is -194, so I’m willing to take a chance on her in this spot.

In fact, a strong performance versus Morocco could lead to a major adjustment in her golden boot odds, and at 18-to-1 to win that award, that is pretty good value for the German.

I’ll be cheering on the Italian women against Argentina, while Brazil will be an overwhelming favourite for its match with Panama.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet, I’m riding with Popp anytime goal scorer at -150 for Monday’s Women’s World Cup matches.