A Numbers Game: A FanDuel Best Bet on Canada to shut down Ireland’s attack

Fool me once, shame on you.

Fool me twice, well, that’s on me.

When I suggested a draw between Colombia and South Korea as my FanDuel Best Bet for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Monday night’s column, it was with a belief that we were due for a tightly-contested match in which both teams were able to answer against one another.

Instead, Colombia scored twice in the first half and cruised to a 2-0 win.

The idea that we were due for a back-and-forth affair was flawed.

After all, the “NO” option on the Both Teams To Score bet was as close to a lock as you could find in a tournament of this magnitude on Matchday 1.

That trend has continued throughout the first couple of MatchDay 2 contests.

On Tuesday, the Philippines shocked the world with a 1-0 win over tournament co-host New Zealand for their first-ever Women’s World Cup victory.

The Philippines picked up its first-ever Women's World Cup victory in stunning fashion!



They were 10-1 to win the match! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/V1mONfxLeC — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 25, 2023

Meanwhile, pre-tournament Group A favourite Norway was blanked again in a draw versus Switzerland.

Switzerland and Norway battle it out to a 0-0 draw.#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/OZW6SHxjT1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 25, 2023

Rather than continuing to expect regression in the Both Teams To Score market at FanDuel, I’ll pivot and circle the “No” in the Both Teams To Score market for Canada’s Wednesday morning showdown with the Republic of Ireland at -200 odds.

Canada was held off the scoresheet in a disappointing draw against Nigeria in their group stage opener last Thursday night, and now must take advantage as the betting favourite versus Ireland (8 am ET/5 am PT on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App) in order to avoid letting their path to the knockout stage slip from their control.

The Canadian women’s national team is known for its outstanding defence and this is the type of game where they will need to be at their best in that area.

While a draw wouldn’t spell doom for Canada, it would certainly leave them in a precarious position heading into their final group stage game next Monday morning against tournament co-host Australia.

I think they bring their best on Wednesday morning and do just enough at the offensive end to secure three points with a win.

Who's going to score Canada's first goal at the Women's World Cup? 🇨🇦⚽️ pic.twitter.com/vyMLM7A6L4 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 25, 2023

If I had to make a final score prediction, it would be a 1-0 win for Canada.

Instead of making that my FanDuel Best Bet, I’ll pivot and take the “No” option in the Both Teams To Score market and hope that trend continues on Wednesday morning.