A Numbers Game: Australia The Favourite Versus Canada At FanDuel

It took 89 minutes for the latest FanDuel Best Bet in this column to cash, but we ultimately got there in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Trailing 1-0 late in regulation, Alexandra Popp scored the tying goal for Germany on a penalty kick that appeared to help her country salvage a draw against Colombia.

POPP DOES IT!



Germany's prolific striker makes no mistake to score the equalizer just before stoppage time.

COLOMBIA HAVE WON IT RIGHT AT THE END!



Unbelievable scenes as Manuela Vanegas heads home the game winner to stun Germany.

However, Manuela Vanegas responded with the go-ahead goal in the final moments of added time as Colombia pulled off the upset victory with the 2-1 win to improve to 2-0 in the group stage.

That result will propel Colombia through to the Round of 16 and set the stage for an intriguing showdown between Germany and Morocco on MatchDay 3 to determine which country joins Colombia in the knockout stage.

Once again, Germany will be a heavy favourite to win. Popp’s late goal propelled us to our third straight FanDuel Best Bet winner in this column.

We’ll look to build on that run with another winner for the next wave of Women’s World Cup games coming up on our air on Monday morning.

While Spain and Japan are already through to the knockout stage in Group C, they still have to go head-to-head to determine first place in the group.

🇯🇵🇪🇸 Japan and Spain know how to put on a show!



What will be in store for their #FIFAWWC matchup?

Meanwhile, Costa Rica and Zambia will meet to determine which country finishes third in Group C.

The stakes are significantly higher in Group B, where Nigeria has been one of the stories of the tournament with a win over Australia and a draw against Canada.

Nigeria is one point away from advancing to the knockout stage and will be a heavy favourite versus the Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile, Australia and Canada were the top two choices to advance to the knockout stage out of Group B before the tournament got underway.

We're just one sleep away from Canada's biggest test at the @FIFAWWC and we have an Exact Score Bet that our friends @FanDuelCanada are offering a big-time profit on if it hits.

Now they will go head-to-head with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line.

While Canada can advance with a draw, they still have a shot at first place in Group B with a win over Australia.

A first-place finish would likely mean avoiding England in the Round of 16, which would certainly help Canada’s chances.

At the same time, Australia poses a difficult challenge as the pre-tournament favourite to win the group and the favourite to win Monday’s match at FanDuel.

While the stakes couldn’t be higher in the Group B matches, I’m pivoting to the game with no other meaning at all with my FanDuel Best Bet.

I’ll take Zambia to win or draw and pair that with the under 3.5 goals as a Same Game Parlay at -101 odds as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Costa Rica was 33-to-1 just to qualify for the knockout stage at FanDuel heading into the tournament, compared to Zambia at +550.

Zambia is the stronger side on paper and the favourite to win the match.

Neither team has scored a goal in the tournament, so I’m hoping that they don’t combine for 4+ goals in this group stage finale.

All I need is the favourite Zambia to win or draw with a grand total of three goals or fewer and I’ll cash my fourth straight FanDuel Best Bet winner in a row.

There would be nothing better than to nail the Monday morning double with the FanDuel Best Bet winner and a Canada win to advance to the knockout stage.