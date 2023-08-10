A Numbers Game: Spain, Japan the favourites to reach semi-finals at FanDuel

We are down to the elite eight teams still standing at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Seven of the eight remaining teams were among the top-10 choices to win it all at FanDuel before the tournament.

The other team is Colombia – a 190-to-1 long shot to win the Women’s World Cup before the event started on July 20.

After surprising with a first-place finish in Group H and then beating Jamaica 1-0 in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, Colombia is down to 32-to-1 to win the tournament at FanDuel.

However, their toughest test is still ahead of them heading into their quarter-final showdown with England as the biggest longshot to reach the semi-finals.

We're down to the final eight teams at the Women's World Cup!



Who's going to win it all? ⚽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/wxfpkPN4wj — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 8, 2023

Meanwhile, tournament co-hosts Australia are on the verge of reaching the final four, with a showdown versus France set for Saturday morning on TSN.

First up, we get a double-header that begins Thursday night (9 pm ET/6 pm PT on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App) as Spain clashes with the Netherlands.

After that, Japan and Sweden will meet early Friday (3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App).

The FanDuel Best Bets in this column went 3-1 to start the knockout stage.

I’m looking for another winner this morning relying on the same formula that worked for me in the Round of 16.

Spain was the second choice to win the Women’s World Cup pre-tournament behind only the United States, and after stumbling in a 4-0 loss to Japan on July 31 to finish second in Group C, they bounced back with a 5-1 win over Switzerland in the Round of 16 last Saturday.

Tiki-taka lives on. 🔥@SEFutbolFem lead the way at the #FIFAWWC with the most completed passes per 90 mins (591). 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/2hdgpzwoWv — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 10, 2023

Only England is a bigger favourite to advance to the semi-finals than Spain at FanDuel.

While I like Spain to advance past the Netherlands, I won’t bet them at -240 odds.

SPAIN VS. THE NETHERLANDS IN THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP QUARTERFINALS 👀



FIFA’s sixth and ninth-ranked teams in the world play for a spot in the semifinals on Thursday 🍿 pic.twitter.com/5cHhnpUlue — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 6, 2023

Instead, I’ll parlay Spain to advance with Japan to advance at plus-money.

The Japanese women have really been one of the most fascinating stories of the tournament so far.

🇯🇵🇸🇪 The last time Japan and Sweden faced off at the #FIFAWWC...



Watch the full semi-final matchup from 2011! ⤵️ — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 10, 2023

As a 34-to-1 long shot, Japan had the same odds to win it all as Canada had at the start of the tournament.

Now, Japan is the third choice to win it all heading into the quarter-finals at +470.

Only England and Spain have shorter odds.

Led by Hinata Miyazawa, who leads all scorers with five goals in the tournament, Japan is -150 to advance with a win over Sweden.

A traditional parlay with Spain and Japan to advance gets me +136 odds at FanDuel.

I’ll lock in that parlay as my FanDuel Best Bet for the first set of Women’s World Cup quarter-final games.

FanDuel Best Bet: Spain & Japan To Advance +136