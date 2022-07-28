TSN's MMA Analyst Aaron Bronsteter has been nominated for MMA Journalist of the Year by The World MMA Awards.

"A massive honour. I want to thank everyone for the kind words today. Being nominated for this award means a lot to me and I'm extremely grateful to everyone who checks out my work and interacts with me here," Bronsteter tweeted. "The hard work continues and I'm so grateful that I get to cover the sport that I love."

Today is an incredible day!



I just found out that I have been nominated for MMA Journalist of the Year by The World MMA Awards alongside some of my incredible colleagues (60% 🇨🇦 nominees, but who's counting).



A massive honour.



You can vote here: https://t.co/mXC32cqL1n pic.twitter.com/7VNZeENN46 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 27, 2022

Other nominees include: 'MMA Hour' host Ariel Helwani, USA Today's Mike Bohn, MMA Underground's John Morgan, and MMA Fighting's Shaheen Al-Shatti.

Journalist of the Year has been awarded by the World MMA Awards since 2009. Helwani has won 12 consecutive times from 2010-21. Morgan was the first recipient of the award in 2009 and the only journalist other than Helwani to receiver the honour.

The award is given to 'the leading journalist operating in the field of mixed martial arts' and is chosen through online fan voting, which is open through Sept. 30.