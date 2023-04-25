The Florida Panthers will get some reinforcements back for a must-win Game 5 against the Boston Bruins.

Head coach Paul Maurice announced after practice on Tuesday that defenceman Aaron Ekblad and forward Anthony Duclair will be good to go for Wednesday's contest in Boston.

The 27-year-old Ekblad missed the third period of Friday's Game 3 loss after colliding with Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy and wasn't able to return to the lineup for Sunday's Game 4 loss.

Ekblad, Florida's first overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, scored 14 goals and 24 assists over 71 games with the Panthers in 2022-23, his ninth season with the organization.

Duclair, 27, missed Game 4 as well because of an undisclosed injury. Duclair, who missed most of the regular season after undergoing off-season Achilles tendon surgery, scored two goals and seven assists over 20 games in 2022-23 after recording a career-high 31 goals and 27 assists over 74 games last season.

Boston leads Florida 3-1 in their opening round series.