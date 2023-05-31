FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers could be back fully practicing with the New York Jets on Friday after straining a calf last week.

The 39-year-old quarterback, acquired last month from Green Bay, was injured while participating in conditioning drills last Tuesday. Rodgers downplayed the injury at the time but hasn't been a full participant in practice since.

“He's fine,” coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday. “He's just doing a bunch of rehab.”

Rodgers was riding a stationary bike at the start of practice, and Saleh added the quarterback would be limited. The team hopes Rodgers will fully participate by Friday — or next week at the latest.

“I still argue that he's still a young man, the way he takes care of his body,” Saleh said. “His body is not his age.”

New York acquired Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder in this year’s draft from Green Bay on April 26. In exchange, the Packers got the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of New York’s plays this season.

Rodgers has been attending the voluntary practices this offseason, something he hadn't done the last few offseasons in Green Bay. He has also been busy getting to know his new home city, taking in Knicks and Rangers playoff games with some teammates, and attending two of Taylor Swift's three concerts at MetLife Stadium last weekend.

