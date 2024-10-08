CALGARY — Kevin Koe has added Aaron Sluchinski to his men's curling team.

Four-time Canadian and two-time world champion Koe of Calgary has played a three-man team since firing second Jacques Gauthier in September.

Sluchinski skipped a team that upset Koe in the Alberta provincial men's final in February and also beat Koe to open the national championship in Regina.

Sluchinski of Airdrie, Alta., went 4-4 in his Montana's Brier debut.

He joins Koe, third Tyler Tardi and lead Karrick Martin.

Koe's next scheduled event Oct. 17-20 is the Soo Curlers Fall Classic in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.