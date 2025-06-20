Abbotsford Canucks move within a win of Calder Cup title

ABBOTSFORD - Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored two goals as the Abbotsford Canucks held off the Charlotte Checkers 3-2 to move within one win from a Calder Cup title on Thursday.

Arshdeep Bains also scored for Abbotsford, which went up 3-1 in the best-of-seven American Hockey League championship series. The Canucks are in search of their first-ever AHL title win.

Arturs Silovs made 32 saves in the victory.

Kyle Criscuolo and Jack Devine replied for Charlotte, which has been outscored 9-3 since Games 1 and 2 of the series went to overtime with the two sides splitting those contests.

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 20 shots in the loss.

Lekkerimaki's second goal of the game 3:47 into the third period made it a 3-0 game. Criscuolo put the Checkers on the board on the power play 8:34 before Devine made it a one-goal game with 26 seconds left in the contest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2025.