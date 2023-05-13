AC Milan's troubles continue with loss at Spezia before 2nd leg of CL semifinal

ROME (AP) — AC Milan’s troubles were extended after losing at relegation-threatened Spezia 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday, three days after falling to city rival Inter Milan by the same score in the Champions League semifinals.

Przemysław Wisniewski and Salvatore Esposito scored their first Serie A goals late in the second half for Spezia.

Wisniewski knocked in a rebound of a shot from Kelvin Amian that had hit the post following a corner, then Esposito curled in a free kick over Milan’s wall.

Milan was left in fifth place — two points behind Inter and the final Champions League spot, with Inter hosting Sassuolo later.

Inter Milan won the first leg of the “Euroderby” against AC Milan on Wednesday. The second leg is scheduled for Tuesday at the San Siro.

Earlier, Salernitana beat Atalanta 1-0 with a stoppage-time winner from substitute Antonio Candreva.

Atalanta was in seventh place and five points below the Champions League places. Victory virtually sealed another season in the top-flight for Salernitana, which moved eight points above the drop zone with three matches to play.

