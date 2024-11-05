Ackerman beats Purcell in battle of unbeaten skips at Canadian mixed championship

SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Jason Ackerman's team from Highland Curling Club in Regina is the lone undefeated entry after eight draws at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship at St. Catharines Golf and Country Club.

Ackerman, with third Amber Holland, second Sam Wills and lead Colleen Ackerman, counted three in the bottom of the eighth end to defeat Owen Purcell's crew from Halifax Curling Club 6-3 on Tuesday afternoon.

Ackerman improved to 4-0 and leads the seven-team Pool A, while Purcell slipped to 4-1 and sits second in Pool A.

Ryan Wiebe's squad from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg edged Don Bowser of Quebec 5-4 to move into a share of top spot in Pool B. Both Wiebe and Bowser have 4-1 records.

Kurt Alan Balderston's Grande Prairie, Alta., team knocked off Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 10-3 in six ends to improve to 3-1 and move into second in Pool B.

Trent Skanes of Newfoundland and Labrador edged Dylan Johnston of Northern Ontario 9-7 to improve to 3-1 and move into third place in Pool A.

There are three draws scheduled for Wednesday. The championship final is scheduled for Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.