TORONTO — Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin and defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Calgary linebacker Jameer Thurman have been named the CFL's top performers for Week 13.

Acklin hauled in a career-high 159 receiving yards to lead the Redblacks to a 38-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes. Acklin leads the CFL with 963 receiving yards on 56 receptions.

Mauldin, meanwhile, recorded five tackles, two sacks and one pass knockdown in the win. The 29-year-old from Atlanta leads the league with 10 sacks.

Thurman tied a career-high with 10 tackles in Calgary's 26-18 win over Edmonton on Labour Day. He also added sack.

In eight games, Thurman has racked up 40 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.