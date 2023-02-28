Action is picking up on St. Louis Blues defenceman Colton Parayko ahead of Friday's trade deadline, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The 29-year-old is in his eighth season with the St. Louis Blues and has three goals and 16 assists for 19 points in 56 games so far this season.

A native of St. Albert, Alta., Parayko is in the first year of an eight-year, $52 million deal he signed as an extension with the Blues in September of 2021. The contract carries a $6.5 million cap hit.

Selected in the third round (No. 86 overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, Parayko helped the Blues to a Stanley Cup victory in 2019, chipping in with 12 points in 26 postseason games that year.

A veteran of 554 NHL regular season games, Parayko has 50 goals and 175 assists for 225 points.