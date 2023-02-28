Action is picking up on St. Louis Blues defenceman Colton Parayko ahead of Friday's trade deadline, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The 29-year-old is in his eighth season with the St. Louis Blues and has three goals and 16 assists for 19 points in 56 games so far this season.

Hearing action is starting to pick up around Blues defenceman Colton Parayko. Alberta boy with a ton of term remaining. $6.5 million cap hit through 2029/2030. Stay tuned. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 28, 2023

A native of St. Albert, Alta., Parayko is in the first year of an eight-year, $52 million deal he signed as an extension with the Blues in September of 2021. The contract carries a $6.5 million cap hit.

Selected in the third round (No. 86 overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, Parayko helped the Blues to a Stanley Cup victory in 2019, chipping in with 12 points in 26 postseason games that year.

A veteran of 554 NHL regular season games, Parayko has 50 goals and 175 assists for 225 points.