TBS Champion Mercedes Moné puts the gold on the line against Queen Aminata, Jay White takes on Christian Cage and Shelton Benjamin makes his AEW debut against Lio Rush. Watch AEW Dynamite LIVE, Wednesday at 8pm ET, 5pm PT on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Returns, debuts and the fallout from WrestleDream headline Wednesday’s all-new AEW Dynamite from SAP Center in San Jose.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR JON MOXLEY?

What does new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley have in store after conquering former friend Bryan Danielson to begin his record fourth reign with the championship belt?

Moxley and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club, (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Pac and Marina Shafir), put the title in a black bag and after unleashing some post-match violence, escaped from the arena at WrestleDream.

How the BCC will choose to wield their new found influence over AEW is unknown, however one thing that is clear is that nobody is safe.

STORY TIME WITH ADAM COLE

Adam Cole also made his return at WrestleDream and his intentions are much clearer, he is back to confront former tag team partner Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

After interrupting MJF’s surprise attack on Daniel Garcia, Cole, who has been injured for more than a year and has not been seen since Double or Nothing in May, plans to make his presence felt at Dynamite.

Cole, who was not accompanied by the Undisputed Kingdom, ran to the ring without a limp, denoting a return to full health.

TBS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Mercedes Moné (C) vs Queen Aminata

After getting into an altercation at WrestleDream, double champion Mercedes Moné will put the TBS Championship on the line against Queen Aminata.

Moné, who is also the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, was complaining about the accommodations at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington when Aminata interrupted her, leading to a disagreement and eventually a match to settle their differences.

Moné is coming off a successful defence of both her titles against Emi Sakura and will undoubtedly have her muscle Kamille in her corner.

"Switchblade" Jay White vs. Christian Cage

"Switchblade" Jay White defeated “Hangman” Adam Page at WrestleDream and now turns his attention to a match against Christian Cage, as he seeks revenge against the men that cost him The Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

White was in a battle with Page in the semifinals of the competition when he was attacked by Cage, costing him the match and a shot in the final.

To add literal injury to insult, White was on the shelf for over two months following that match and is now working his way back through his revenge list.

Lio Rush vs. Shelton Benjamin

Lio Rush was in the middle of announcing his second AEW contract at WrestleDream when he was rudely interrupted by The Hurt Syndicate, who were trying to find Tony Khan.

Rush will have the chance to deal with the disrespect in the ring as he faces veteran wrestler Shelton Benjamin, making his AEW debut with associate MVP in his corner.

Benjamin, a former tag, intercontinental and United States champion during his time with World Wrestling Entertainment, joined AEW earlier this month.

Also announced for Dynamite:

FTR vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill

The Elite vs. The Conglomeration