Top prospect Adam Fantilli and a trio of Calgary Flames headline the initial 20 players named to Team Canada's roster for the 2023 IIHF World Championship beginning on May 12 in Finland and Latvia.

Fantilli is expected to be among the first players selected at the 2023 NHL Draft in June and was ranked No.2 in TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's Draft Rankings.

The 18-year-old played last season with the University of Michigan and had 30 goals and 65 points in 36 games en route to a Frozen Four tournament appearance.

Fantilli's excellent play in his freshman season with Michigan also garnered him the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in NCAA hockey for 2023.

The 6-foot-2 forward also represented Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship where he recorded two goals and five points in seven games to help Canada to a gold-medal finish.

The Flames will be well represented at the World Championship with forwards Milan Lucic, Tyler Toffoli, and defenceman Mackenzie Weegar joining the team.

This is the first time Lucic and Weegar have respresented Canada as a professionals.

Lucic's only previous international experience is when he captained an under-20 squad of Canadians for an eight-game series against Russia in 2007 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the historic 1972 Summit Series.

The 34-year-old winger had seven goals and 19 points in 77 games with the Flames this season.

Weegar was acquired by the Flames last offseason, along with forward Jonathan Huberdeau, from the Florida Panthers that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk go the other way.

In his first season in Calgary, the 6-foot defenceman had four goals and 31 points in 81 games.

Toffoli last represented Canada during the 2015 IIHF World Championship where he had two goals and five points in 10 games en route to a gold-medal win.

The 31-year-old winger had 34 goals and 73 points in 82 games in Calgary this season.

Additions to Team Canada's roster will be announced in the coming weeks.

Team Canada Roster:

Forwards:

Cody Glass (Predators)

Jack McBain (Coyotes)

Milan Lucic (Flames)

Peyton Krebs (Sabres)

Scott Laughton (Flyers)

Jack Quinn (Sabres)

Jake Neighbours (Blues)

Lawson Crouse (Coyotes)

Tyler Toffoli (Flames)

Sammy Blais (Blues)

Joe Veleno (Red WIngs)

Adam Fantilli (University of Michigan)

Defencemen:

Pierre-Olivier Joseph (Penguins)

Justin Barron (Canadiens)

Mackenzie Weegar (Flames)

Tyler Myers (Canucks)

Ethan Bear (Canucks)

Jake Walman (Red Wings)

Goaltenders:

Devon Levi (Sabres)

Sam Montembeault (Canadiens)