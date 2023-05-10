7m ago
Adam Fantilli - Centre
Team: Michigan (NCAA)
Hometown: Toronto, ON
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-2 WT: 195 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 2 Final: 2
NHL Ranking Final: 2 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2022-23
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Michigan
|36
|30
|65
|67
Craig Button's Analysis
Projection:
Comparable:
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Scoring Touch
|Shot
|/5
|/5
|/5
|/5
|/5