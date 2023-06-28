With his NHL future to be determined within the next few hours, Adam Fantilli doesn't seem too stressed.

"I'm extremely excited," Fantilli told TSN 1050's First Up on Wednesday morning. "I'm really grateful and appreciative for all the people that took time and money to come down here for me. I just want to say thank you to them. Last night I had a couple people over at the Airbnb we're staying at and I just wanted to see them. When I hit the hay, it was pretty good. I got a few good hours in."

The 18-year-old forward, who played with the University of Michigan this season, has plenty of support with him for Wednesday's NHL Entry Draft in Nashville, revealing that he will have 100-125 family and friends in attendance at Bridgestone Arena.

"We got them [the tickets] somehow, but I'm not sure where the bill ended up," Fantilli joked.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie predicted Fantilli would be selected by the Anaheim Ducks second overall in his recent Mock Draft, one spot behind Connor Bedard to the Chicago Blackhawks.

FanDuel seems to agree, giving the native of Nobleton, Ont., the highest odds to go second overall at -280.

Fantilli netted 30 goals and added 35 assists over 36 games with Michigan in 2022-23.

He was also a key contributor for Team Canada internationally, helping the country win gold at the World Juniors Championship in January and then the World Championship in May. He scored two goals and three assists over seven games at the World Juniors before netting a goal and two assists at worlds.

With so many family and friends in attendance, you can guarantee Fantilli will have plenty of people to hug and celebrate with upon hearing his name called.

But, who will Fantilli hug first?

FanDuel has odds for who the second overall pick will hug first with parents and sibling coming in at +200.

Fantilli says he doesn't know who he'll hug first on Draft Night.

"We haven't discussed hugging yet. My brother and my Dad are still in a pretty firm battle to see who's sitting next to me. I'm sure they'll figure it out. I didn't want to be the one to make the decision," he said.

Fantilli also ranks second on Craig Button's list of draft prospects.