The Baltimore Orioles signed infielder Adam Frazier to a one-year, $8 million deal, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Frazier played last season with the Seattle Mariners where he hit three home runs and knocked in 42 RBIs while slashing .238/.301/.311 in 156 games.

The 31-year-old was an all-star in 2021 where he hit five home runs with 43 RBIs while slashing .305/.368/.411 in 155 games split between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Pirates, Frazier has 43 home runs and 257 RBIs and slashed .273/.336/.392 in 821 games split between the Pirates, Padres, and Mariners.