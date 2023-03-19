Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen has agreed to a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports.

Former Vikings’ WR Adam Thielen announced that he is signing with the Carolina Panthers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2023

Thielen, 32, caught 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns last season with Minnesota, his ninth with the team.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2014 NFL season by the Vikings after playing four seasons at Minnesota State.

Thielen was set to head into the third year of a four-year, $64.2 million deal with the Vikings before his release. His 2023 cap hit was scheduled to be just under $20 million. Having found capable WRs in All-Pro Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn, who broke out in a major way in 2022, the Vikings were willing to part with Thielen.

The Detroit Lakes, Minn., native went to the Pro Bowl following the 2017 and 2018 seasons, and was named second-team All-Pro in 2017 when he caught 91 passes for 1,276 yards and four touchdowns.

In 135 career NFL games, Thielen has 534 catches for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns. He holds the NFL record for consecutive games with over 100 yards receiving (eight tied with Hall-of-Famer and former Detroit Lions WR Calvin Johnson).