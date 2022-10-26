Adam Wainwright will return to the Cardinals for the 2023 season, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

A three-time All-Star, Wainwright was one of three players on St. Louis' roster from last season alongside Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina who helped lead the team to a World Series championship in 2006. Both Pujols and Molina had long since declared their intentions to retire after the 2022 campaign with Pujols reaching the 700 home run plateau toward the end of the season and Molina now managing in Venezuela. He will also be managing Puerto Rico at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The 41-year-old Wainwright has pitched 17 seasons for the Cardinals and made 32 starts last season, going 11-12 with a 3.71 ERA in 191.2 innings.

The season before, Wainwright went 17-7 with a 3.05 ERA in 206.1 innings.

The Cardinals won the Central Division after going 93-69 but were swept in the National League Wild Card Series by the Philadelphia Phillies.