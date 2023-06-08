Adams Jr., Rhymes stake Lions to double-digit lead over Stamps at halftime of CFL season opener

Vernon Adams Jr. found Dominique Rhymes for a pair of touchdowns to give the BC Lions a 13-3 lead over the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League season opener at McMahon Stadium on Thursday.

The Lions struck on their first drive of the game with Adams Jr. finding Rhymes with a short pass to the end zone to cap off an 11-play, 95-yard sequence. Sean Whyte followed with the one-point conversion.

BC extended its lead early in the second quarter after Rhymes hauled in a 30-yard toss from Adams Jr.

Rene Paredes converted a field goal for the Stamps to round out the scoring in the half.

Jake Maier got the start at quarterback for Calgary as the franchise marks a new era in moving on from Bo Levi Mitchell.