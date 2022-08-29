The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the teams announced on Monday.

Hill appeared in 25 games for the Sharks during the 2021-22 season and posted a 10-11-1 record with a 2.66 GAA and a .906 save percentage.

The 26-year-old was selected 76th overall in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes and spent the first four seasons of his NHL career with the franchise.

He has appeared in 74 games overall and has a career mark of 29-32-5 with a 2.74 GAA and .908 save percentage.