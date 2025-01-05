SEATTLE (AP) — Aerin Frankel allowed just one goal in a shootout and the Boston Fleet rallied to beat the Montreal Victoire 3-2 as the Professional Women's Hockey League took its Takeover Tour to Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

Frankel thwarted three straight shots after Marie-Philip Poulin scored on the first attempt for Montreal (3-2-1-1). Ann-Renée Desbiens allowed goals by Hannah Brandt, Hannah Bilka and Susanna Tapani after the two clubs played to a 2-2 draw through regulation and a 5-minute overtime in front of a crowd of 12,608 fans.

Montreal jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Laura Stacey found the net on the power play 6:28 into the match and Abby Boreen scored 10 minutes later. It was the third goal of the season for both players. Jennifer Gardiner and Cayla Barnes notched assists on Stacey's goal and Boreen was aided by assists from Erin Ambrose and Kristin O'Neill.

Bilka scored a power-play goal at 12:45 in the second period to pull Boston within 2-1. Megan Keller and Amanda Pelkey had assists on Bilka's second goal of the campaign.

Tapani scored the equalizer at 10:58 in the third period assists from Keller — her sixth — and Bilka — her fourth.

Desbiens finished with 28 saves as Montreal saw a club-record four-match win streak end. Frankel stopped 23 shots to help Boston (2-1-1-4) end a three-match losing streak.

Desbiens defended a 2-on-1 opportunity for Boston with 20 seconds remaining in regulation and deflected a point-blank shot with 1.2 seconds left to force OT.

The two clubs split four matches last season with three straight settled in overtime — one in triple OT. Montreal beat the Fleet 3-1 in the first matchup this season.

Boston travels to play Minnesota on Wednesday. Montreal travels to play Toronto on Wednesday.