AEW set for Toronto debut in October

All Elite Wrestling is headed to Toronto.

The promotion announced two dates at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum in October, marking the company's first ever shows outside of the United States.

The Coca-Cola Coliseum is the home arena of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

On Oct. 12, AEW will air a live Dynamite, its weekly two-hour Wednesday night program and then the following day on Oct. 13, its one-hour Friday night show, Rampage, will be taped.

The AEW roster features a number of prominent Canadian talent, including Winnipeg's Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, Orangeville, Ont.'s Christian Cage and Kyle O'Reilly of Vancouver.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on August 26.

AEW programming airs weekly on TSN.