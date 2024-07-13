The Conglomeration meets the ROH World Tag Team Champions the Undisputed Kingdom in tag-team action. Plus, Roderick Strong goes one-on-one with Dalton Castle for a shot at the ROH World Championship. You can catch AEW Collision from Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

The Conglomeration ("Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. ROH World Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) (w/ Roderick Strong) - Kyle O'Reilly's entanglement with the Undisputed Kingdom continues. Upon returning to action after a nearly two-year absence back in the spring, the faction attempted to recruit O'Reilly into it. The former ROH World Champion has a lengthy personal history with both Adam Cole and Roderick Strong and the two men thought he would like to continue their association. Though O'Reilly politely declined, they didn't take it that way with the group viciously attacking him back in April. Since then, though, things have changed and the group would seemingly once again like O'Reilly to join its ranks. On the July 5 edition of Rampage, Strong, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven sat in on commentary to watch his victory over GPA. But O'Reilly has already found a new group of his own, forming a partnership with "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe. On Saturday night, O'Reilly and Cassidy will take on ROH World Tag Team Champions Bennett and Taven in a non-title match. O'Reilly's history with Taven and Bennett is a long one, having done battle over the ROH titles on numerous occasions with reDRagon tag-team partner Bobby Fish. While Saturday night's match is not for the titles, a win here could put O'Reilly and Cassidy in line for a shot at Taven and Bennett's straps. Which of these two teams will come out with a victory in Calgary?

--

"The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita (w/ Don Callis, Kyle Fletcher and Trent Beretta) vs. "Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington - The nephew of the legendary "Dynamite Kid" Tom Billington makes his return to AEW as Tommy Billington faces off with the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita. The elder Billington was, of course, one half of the iconic British Bulldogs tag team alongside the late, great Davey Boy Smith. Trained by Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Bret "The Hitman" Hart, the younger Billington previously made his AEW debut in a losing effort against FTR's Dax Harwood on the May 11 edition of Collision. Primarily a tag-team talent alongside brother, Mark Billington, Billington has already stepped into the ring with the likes of the Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra), Alex Kane and Zak Knight over his short career. He has a tall task on his hands on Saturday night against an ornery Takeshita who is still looking for his first title in AEW. Most recently, Takeshita came up short in the ladder match for the vacant TNT Championship at last month's Forbidden Door that was won by Jack Perry. Takeshita's talent has never been in doubt and, say what you will about him, but Callis in his corner is also an asset. It seems like it's only a matter of time before gold is around Takeshita's waist. He will undoubtedly use Saturday night's match to remind people just what he's capable of inside the ring. Can Billington spring the upset and pick up the biggest win of his young career or will Takeshita get back on track?

--

ROH World Championship No. 1 contendership match: Dalton Castle (w/ The Boys) vs. Roderick Strong (w/ Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) - Mark Briscoe needs a challenger for his ROH World Championship at July 26's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view and he'll find out just who it is on Saturday night. Former ROH World Champions Dalton Castle and Roderick Strong will meet on Collision for the chance to face Briscoe. Castle defeated "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes for the title at Final Battle 2017. He went on to hold it for 280 days before dropping it to Jay Lethal in a four-way match that also included Rhodes and Matt Taven. Strong held the title back in 2010 when he defeated the current Seth Rollins, formerly Tyler Black, at Glory By Honor IX in a match that had the iconic Terry Funk as a ringside enforcer. Strong, who was the second ROH Triple Crown Champion after also holding the ROH World Tag Team Championships (with Austin Aries as part of Generation Next) and the ROH World TV Championship, held onto the title for 189 days before losing it to Eddie Edwards. Castle and Strong have met three times before in singles action with the former winning two of the three matches, but they have not wrestled in almost eight years. Much has changed over that time and both men are far more seasoned products than they were when they previously shared a ring. Castle is looking for his first singles championship since holding the ROH TV title in 2021, while Strong recently held the AEW International Championship for 84 days before losing it to Will Ospreay at May's Double or Nothing PPV. Which of these former champions will take one step closer to regaining gold?

--

Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron (w/ Saraya and Anna Jay) - Skye Blue could use a win. The Chicago-born competitor is coming off of three straight losses in AEW, including in a pair of TBS Championship matches. She fell to Willow Nightingale in May before losing to Mercedes Moné in her first title defence at the end of the month. Most recently, Blue lost to former training partner Queen Aminata on the June 28 edition of Rampage. Frustration boiled over for Blue after the match when she attacked Aminata. She will have the opportunity to get back in the win column on Saturday night when she takes on Harley Cameron. While Cameron's win-loss record might not be flattering, it belies the quality of her efforts. The Gold Coast, Australia native, who was trained by Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze, has only been wrestling for a little over two years, but the improvement in her matches in a short period of time has been obvious. While Blue is the more experienced competitor, this match should be a challenge for her and she will be overlooking Cameron at her peril. Will Blue be able to right the ship on Saturday night or can Cameron pick up a huge victory?

--

Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions ("Taigastyle" Lee Moriarty and "The Guv'nor" Anthony Ogogo) (w/ Shane Taylor) - Four men who faced off on Friday night's Rampage will return to action on Saturday on Collision when the team of Top Flight, brothers Dante Martin and Darius Martin, take on Shane Taylor Promotion's Lee Moriarty and Anthony Ogogo. On Friday in trios action, the Martins and Action Andretti fell to Moriarty, Ogogo and Shane Taylor when Taylor pinned Andretti after a devastating forearm strike. For Moriarty, Saturday night's match is one against a pair of opponents he knows all too well. The Pittsburgh native has taken on both men on numerous occasions in singles, tag-team and multi-man matches. All told, Moriarty is 2-8 against the brothers. Most recently prior to Friday night, he fell to Dante Martin in a qualifying match for the ladder match for the vacant TNT Championship at Forbidden Door, a match ultimately won by Jack Perry. Saturday night's match could be an important one within the AEW tag-team division. Top Flight holds a victory over current AEW World Tag Team Champions, the Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson) and would love to find themselves back in the tag-team title picture. The team last had a shot at the titles back in the spring of 2023 when they were defeated by the Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn). A win on Saturday night could help reestablish the Martin brothers as a force within the division. Which of these two teams can pick up a win?

--

PLUS:

- Bullet Club Gold ("Rock Hard" Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) are in trios action

- "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose is in singles action