The Blackpool Combat Club and PAC meet The Elite in an eight-man tag. Plus, three matches will determine entrants in All Out's AEW Continental Championship four-way against Kazuchika Okada. You can catch a special LIVE AEW Collision and AEW Rampage back-to-back on Friday beginning at 8pm et/5pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Blackpool Combat Club (AEW World Champion "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson and AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA) and AEW World Trios Champion "The Bastard" PAC vs. The Elite (AEW Continental Champion "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada, TNT Champion "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry and AEW World Tag Team Champions Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson) (w/ Brandon Cutler) - They're billing Friday night's match as an All-Star Eight-Man Tag and it's easy to see why. Six of the eight men in the eight-man tag will be facing off with their opponents on Saturday night at All Out. TNT Champion Jack Perry will be looking to become a double champion as he challenges Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship, while the Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson) put their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions in Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA. But PAC and Kazuchika Okada will also be in action on Saturday. The former is challenging Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship, while the latter puts his AEW Continental Championship up for grabs in a four-corners match against three opponents who will also be decided on Friday night. The Elite are highly unlikely to be concerned with a win on Friday night. They will view the match as an opportunity to soften up their opponents ahead of their title matches. We saw this mindset on display on Wednesday night's Dynamite when Perry and the Jacksons jumped the Blackpool Combat Club after their trios main event. It should be noted that by the time it was all said and done, Danielson, Castagnoli and YUTA were standing tall with the Elite trio running up the ramp. Which of these eight men will be able to send a message to the other quartet?

--

AEW Continental Championship qualifying match: "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy vs. "The Bad Apple" Bryan Keith (w/ "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho and "The Redwood" Big Bill) - Chris Jericho has not forgotten about Orange Cassidy. In the summer of 2020, Jericho and Cassidy were embroiled in a heated feud that culminated in what was likely the first and last Mimosa Mayhem Match at All Out that was won when Cassidy dumped Jericho into a giant vat of mimosa. It was the second time that Cassidy gave Jericho an orange juice bath during their enmity with the former AEW World Champion's $7,000 jacket getting ruined in the process. This past Wednesday night on Dynamite, Jericho reminded Cassidy all about the jacket and still wants restitution. On Friday night, Jericho's protege, Bryan Keith, will take on Cassidy with not only a spot in Saturday's AEW Continental Championship match on the line, but also Jericho's pride. Cassidy and Keith have met in singles action once before at the end of 2023. Then the AEW International Champion, Cassidy successfully defended his title against Keith on the Dec. 16 edition of Collision. With the added pressure of getting revenge for Jericho, can Keith navigate what should already be a difficult match with a chance to compete for gold on the line? Will Keith avenge Jericho or will Cassidy move on to face Kazuchika Okada?

--

AEW Continental Championship qualifying match: ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe vs. "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer - Before they were singles stars, Mark Briscoe and Lance Archer were tag-team specialists. Briscoe, of course, was one half of the iconic Briscoe Brothers with his late brother, Jay Briscoe, who were 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champions, as well as former IWGP World Tag Team Champions and TNA/Impact World Tag Team Champions. For much of his time in Japan, Archer was part of Suzuki-gun's Killer Elite Squad alongside Davey Boy Smith Jr. and won the IWGP World Tag Team Championship and Pro Wrestling NOAH's GHC Tag Team Championship on two occasions. With Briscoe currently holding the ROH World Championship and Archer being a two-time IWGP United States Champion, both men have proven capable of winning gold on their own. When they meet on Friday night, the chance to add more championships to their cabinet is on the line as the winner of the bout advances to the AEW Continental Championship four-corners match at Saturday night's All Out pay-per-view in Chicago. The match will be the first ever singles bout between the two, but it's not their first time facing off against one another. At ROH's Global Wars stop in Buffalo in the fall of 2017, the Suzuki-gun team of Archer, Smith and Minoru Suzuki defeated Briscoe and War Machine (Ray Rowe and Warbeard Hanson). Then the following year in Archer's home state of Texas, the Briscoes retained the ROH World Tag Team Championships over KES. Obviously, much has changed in the years since the two last met, but what hasn't is both men's competitive drive. In recent weeks, Archer has once again made it clear that he craves better competition and there aren't many better than Briscoe. Which of these two tough-as-nails competitors will advance to the title match on Saturday night?

--

AEW Continental Championship qualifying match: "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita (w/ Don Callis) vs. The Beast Mortos - Konosuke Takeshita made a successful return to AEW on last Friday night's Rampage following a nearly two-month absence while he competed in the G1 Climax where he reached the quarter-finals. Takeshita picked up a victory over Komander in a four-way match that also included the Beast Mortos and Lio Rush, pinning Komander with a vicious Falcon Arrow. On Friday night, Takeshita meets one of those men again as he takes on Mortos for a spot in the four-way AEW Continental Championship match at All Out. The match is definitely one of interest for Takeshita, who is still seeking his first title in AEW. After current champion Kazuchika Okada successfully defended his title on this past Wednesday night's Dynamite against Takeshita's Don Callis Family stablemate Kyle Fletcher, it was Takeshita who confronted Okada to let him know that he was back on the scene in AEW. As much as Takeshita would like to get in the ring with Okada, a man he's never crossed paths with in the past, he must get by Mortos first and that won't be an easy task. There are few men out there who can combine the strength and agility that Mortos does and there are few who carry themselves in as intimidating a manner that the former AAA Latin American Champion does. Like Takeshita, Mortos is still looking for his first title in AEW. Can Takeshita set up a date with Okada or will Mortos put himself in line for championship gold?

--

Hikaru Shida vs. "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo - Hikaru Shida is one of only two women to have held the AEW Women's World Championship on multiple occasions. On Saturday night at All Out, she'll have the opportunity to make more history. If she can defeat Mercedes Moné, she will become the first ever woman to hold both the AEW Women's World Championship and the TBS Championship. While Shida would be lying if she said she weren't motivated by winning titles, that's not the only thing that is lighting a fire under here in recent days. Shida has made it clear that she wants to be known as the ace of the AEW women's division. That also explains why she would agree to a match against a difficult opponent in Deonna Purrazzo only 24 hours before her title match with Moné. But for Shida, an ace takes on all comers and doesn't take nights off because it's easier. Friday night's match will be Purrazzo's first since falling to Thunder Rosa in a bullrope match on the Aug. 10 edition of Collision. Though she was obviously disappointed by the loss, Purrazzo says the match changed her and she's come out more battle-tested than ever. She'll get the opportunity to display that against Shida, an opponent who has defeated her in the past. Shida beat Purrazzo in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Cup back in June. Payback will definitely be on the agenda for Purrazzo as will the opportunity to help derail Shida's title shot on Saturday night. Has Shida made a tactical error or will the three-time AEW Women's World Champion continue to roll into All Out?

--

Friday Night Fashion Fight: House of Black ("Big, Bad" Brody King and Buddy Matthews) vs. MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) - This past Saturday night on Collision, Buddy Matthews picked up a hard-fought victory over Komander. After the match, his House of Black stablemate Brody King came out to celebrate with him. As the duo stood in the ring, the MxM Collection of Mansoor and Mason Madden appeared on the big screen and vowed to turn Matthews and King into the "House of Black and Blue" and challenged the two men to a "Friday Night Fashion Fight." Now what exactly is a Friday Night Fashion Fight? Well, that remains unclear. What is for certain, though, is that King and Matthews welcome the challenge. The match will mark the first time that King and Matthews have wrestled as a duo since May. While they team infrequently as a duo, King and Matthews have been successful in AEW in limited action. The two are 4-1 as a tag team with their only loss coming in a no-disqualification match against Sting and Darby Allin in Sept. of 2022. MxM Collection heads into the match with a 1-1 mark in their last two bouts. Friday's match will be the duo's first since mid-August with Mansoor spending the second half of last month in Mexico, competing in CMLL's Grand Prix Internacional that was ultimately won by Claudio Castagnoli. Will MxM Collection live up to their threat or will the House always win?