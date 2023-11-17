Miro takes on Daniel Garcia. Plus, Rush meets Dax Harwood and "Timeless" Toni Storm is in action. You can catch AEW Collision on a special night followed by AEW Rampage LIVE on Friday starting at 8pm et/5pm pt streaming on TSN+.

"The Redeemer" Miro vs. "Red Death" Daniel Garcia (w/ "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand Ange" Angelo Parker) - To put it mildly, Miro doesn't seem thrilled that his wife, CJ Perry, has become a manager in AEW. The former TNT Champion has made it his mission to eliminate any current or potential new clients of his wife's and that continues on Friday when he takes on Daniel Garcia. Garcia is on the list of potential clients for Perry. On last Saturday night's Collision, Garcia went one-on-one with Perry's sole current client in Andrade El Idolo. While he eventually succumbed to Andrade's Figure Eight, Garcia made quite the impression on Perry and the interest is obvious. That's enough to put Garcia on Miro's hitlist, but what remains uncertain is if the interest is mutual on Garcia's end. Where Garcia's head is at right now hasn't been obvious in recent weeks. With the dissolution of the Jericho Appreciation Society, Garcia appears to be interested in reclaiming the mantle of "professional wrestler" after spending the last couple of years as a "sports entertainer," but there are forces in play that don't seem too keen on that. On the Nov. 11 edition of Dynamite, Garcia gave AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman everything he could handle in a title match, but ultimately tapped out to the Salt of the Earth. Impressed with his effort, MJF offered a handshake after the match and told the crowd to give it up for Garcia. Though Garcia seemed receptive to the idea, he was prevented from doing so by Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. The tension in the relationship between the former JAS members seems obvious and it's one that seems not too far away from a blow-up. Will that happen on Friday night as Garcia takes on an enormous challenge in the form of Miro?

--

Dax Harwood (w/ Cash Wheeler) vs. "El Toro Blanco" Rush (w/ Preston Vance, Dralistico and Jose the Assistant) - Ahead of Saturday night's four-way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear, two of the eight competitors will go one-on-one when FTR's Dax Harwood takes on Rush of La Faccion Ingobernable. At the pay-per-view, FTR (Harwood and Cash Wheeler), LFI (Rush and his brother, Dralistico) and the Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and "Big, Bad" Brody King) will look to unseat Absolutely Big (Ricky Starks and Big Bill) as the AEW World Tag Team Champions). The relationship between FTR and LFI has been a complicated one in recent weeks. Since losing the titles to Starks and Big Bill in the middle of October, Harwood and Wheeler have found themselves dealing with the House of Black (Black, King and Buddy Matthews) and with LFI backing them up on multiple occasions. In fact on the Nov. 4 edition of Collision, FTR and LFI's Dralistico and Rush teamed in eight-man action to defeat Starks, Big Bill and the Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun). Still, LFI has made it clear they're not looking to strike up any kind of friendship with FTR. It's a case of "An enemy of my enemy is my friend" with LFI also contending with the House of Black. So neither Harwood nor Rush will hold anything back on Friday night, but should they? While both men would undoubtedly like to use the match to set the tone for Saturday night's championship bout, Harwood and Rush simply can't afford to get hurt. If somebody locks in a submission hold on Friday, the logical solution is to tap and live to fight another day rather than fight it and potentially pick up an injury. Neither man can let pride get ahead of common sense. Of course, that might be easier said than done.

--

AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida and TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. The Outcasts (Saraya and Ruby Soho) - The holdovers of the AEW women's division's top prizes will team up on Friday night as they take on two women who would love to take those titles away from them in the form of Saraya and Ruby Soho. Both Shida and Statlander will be defending their titles at Full Gear against "Timeless" Toni Storm and Julia Hart and Skye Blue in a three-way, respectively. For Saraya and Soho, the match will be an opportunity to prove they've been overlooked. Obviously, there are only a finite number of spots on a PPV lineup and there's no room for the duo on this one. The remedy to that is becoming undeniable and a move towards that would be a victory over these two champions. While that would seem to indicate that the match has more meaning to Saraya and Soho, and that might be true, that's not to say the match is a meaningless one for Shida and Statlander. Saraya is a former AEW Women's World Champion and Soho has challenged for titles in every promotion she's wrestled in over the course of her career. They're both in the prime of their careers and will offer a stiff challenge ahead of Full Gear. Iron sharpens iron and both Shida and Statlander will hope that's the case on Friday night. Which of these two teams can pick up a big victory?

--

"Timeless" Toni Storm (w/ Luther) vs. Emi Sakura - On Wednesday night's Dynamite, we saw Toni Storm ask her butler Luther to get her a tune-up match ahead of her AEW Women's World Championship match on Saturday night against Hikaru Shida and he found one in the form of Emi Sakura. The Japanese veteran will provide a stern test before Storm looks to become a three-time world champion. But Storm has owned her rivalry against Sakura over the years, having won all five of their previous (singles and tag-team) matchups. The other question to ask of this match on Friday night is if "The Glamour" Mariah May will make an appearance? The London-born star has arrived in AEW after spending the last several years in Stardom and has made it clear that Storm is one of the main reasons for heading to North America. While born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Storm's path in pro wrestling has looked a lot like the one May has followed. She first broke out in England before heading to Stardom and then to North America, first with WWE and then with AEW. It's no coincidence then that May has done the same thing. Unfortunately for the former Goddess of Stardom Champion, thus far it seems like Storm has no interest in her idol worship and hasn't given May the time of day. Will that change as May begins to establish herself in AEW?

--

PLUS:

- With so much on his plate, AEW World Champion and ROH World Tag Team Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman sits down with Tony Schiavone

- Ahead of his AEW World Championship match in the main event of Full Gear against the aforementioned MJF, Renee Paquette has a sitdown interview with "Switchblade" Jay White