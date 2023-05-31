Adam Cole and Britt Baker team up against respective rivals Chris Jericho and Saraya. Plus, we hear from Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita and AEW president Tony Khan makes an announcement about the debut of AEW Collision. ​You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

Mixed tag-team match: Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD (w/ Roderick Strong) vs. "The Ocho" Chris Jericho (w/ Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker) and Saraya (w/ AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Ruby Soho) - The hostilities between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho and Britt Baker and the Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho) appear to be far from over. At Sunday night's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Cole defeated Jericho in their unsanctioned match with the bout being stopped with Cole having Jericho in a ground-and-pound. While Baker and Saraya didn't work a match on the show, they were very much involved in the AEW Women's World Championship match. Before the match even began, Saraya and Ruby Soho beat down Jamie Hayter in the back, roughing her up even before Toni Storm got her hands on her. With Hayter already carrying an injury heading into the match and Baker and Hikaru Shida attempting to even the odds, it still took spray paint to the eyes and the undoing of a turnbuckle for Storm to hit Storm Zero and become AEW Women's World Champion for a second time. If Baker weren't already irate, watching Hayter lose the title in the manner that she did can only feed her anger. For Jericho, Wednesday night's match will be another opportunity to get his hands on Cole, who outsmarted him on a number of occasions in the leadup to the PPV. On the May 17 edition of Dynamite, he was defeated by Roderick Strong in a falls-count-anywhere match with Cole banned from the building in large part due to Strong luring Jericho outside of the building where he was beaten down by Cole, who was lying in wait. Never one to take embarrassment well, Jericho will see Wednesday night's match as a way to save face in his feud with Cole. The match will mark the fourth time that Cole and Baker have worked together as a team and second in AEW. In their previous AEW match, Cole and Baker were victorious over Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander on the Jan. 19, 2022 edition of Dynamite. Cole and Baker are 3-0 overall as a team. Which of these two teams will have their hands raised on Wednesday night?

--

PLUS:

- We will hear from Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita after they intervened on behalf of the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA) during Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing and costed The Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) the match

- With rumours swirling, AEW president Tony Khan will make an announcement about the debut edition of AEW Collision on June 17