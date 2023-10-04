"The Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland makes his Dynamite debut as he delivers his mission statement. Plus, the Golden Jets take on the Don Callis Family in tag-team action and Rey Fenix defends the AEW International Championship against Nick Jackson. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

"The Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland delivers his mission statement - After Nick Wayne shockingly betrayed Darby Allin to help Christian Cage retain the TNT Championship in the main event of the WrestleDream pay-per-view this past Sunday night, things were looking bleak for Allin and "The Icon" Sting. As Cage and Luchasaurus laid the boots to the duo, Cage readied a Conchairto for the former 12-time world champion until there was an intervention from a very unexpected face. The legendary Adam Copeland emerged on the stage and it was like Cage had seen a ghost. As his longtime tag-team partner made his way down to the ring, Cage initially expected him to help him dispatch of Allin and Sting, but the 11-time world champion instead took out Wayne and then laid out Luchasaurus with one of his patented spears to stun the man with whom he won seven WWE World Tag Team Championships. This Wednesday night on Dynamite, the Orangeville, Ont. native will explain why he's arrived in AEW and what you can expect from a man who won 31 major honours over his illustrious WWE career. Just what can AEW fans expect from one of the greatest performers of his generation?

--

The Golden Jets ("The Ocho" Chris Jericho and "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega) vs. The Don Callis Family ("The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita and "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara) (w/ Don Callis) - After Sunday's trios match at WrestleDream that saw the Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara and the IWGP United Kingdom Champion Will Ospreay) defeat the team of Chris Jericho and the Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) when Guevara pinned former mentor Jericho after a bat shot from Callis, it's quite clear that the enmity between the two groups is far from over. On Wednesday, the two sides will face off again when Jericho and Omega take on Takeshita and Guevara. It will mark the second time Jericho and Omega have worked as a tag team, defeating the Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) this past Saturday night on Collision. The issue for Jericho and Omega is that their blind rage against the men who betrayed them is handing an advantage to Callis's charges. As long as revenge is more important than winning matches, Takeshita and Guevara will be in the driver's seat. Wednesday night's match will serve as an aperitif for Jericho and Takeshita's singles match at DDT's Ultimate Party on Nov. 12 at Tokyo's Sumo Hall, which also means that whatever happens on Dynamite won't end the war between the two groups. Which of the duos can strike a blow in the latest battle?

--

AEW International Championship match: Rey Fenix (c) (w/ Penta El Zero Miedo and Alex Abrahantes) vs. ROH Six-Man World Champion Nick Jackson (w/ ROH Six-Man World Champions Matt Jackson and "Hangman" Adam Page) - Nick Jackson has the opportunity to bring back more gold to The Elite on Wednesday night when he vies for the AEW International Championship against what is clearly a banged-up Rey Fenix. Jackson earned his title shot on last week's Dynamite when he defeated Claudio Castagnoli and "The Machine" Brian Cage in a three-way match. The match comes on the heels of Sunday night's four-way match at WrestleDream where the Young Bucks (Jackson and Matt Jackson) earned an AEW World Tag Team Championship shot over the Lucha Bros. (Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo), the Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) and "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and FTW Champion Hook. The bout will also be a rematch of a terrific match between the two men almost four years ago on the Nov. 20, 2019 edition of Dynamite in which Fenix picked up the win. But what kind of shape is Fenix in? The former AEW World Trios and World Tag Team Champion defeated Jon Moxley for the International title at Grand Slam last month, but both men were worse for wear afterwards. During the four-way on Sunday, Fenix exited the match early when he appeared to hurt his shoulder after picking Cassidy up in a fireman's carry. If Fenix is competing with only one arm on Wednesday night, he could be short work for Jackson. Still, if there's one thing that Fenix has in heavy reserve, it's fighting spirit. Will Fenix live to fight another day or will Jackson claim a third different AEW championship?

--

PLUS:

- We'll hear from Bullet Club Gold ("Rock Hard" Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) after the shocking attack on "Switchblade" Jay White by masked assailants at the conclusion of last week's Dynamite