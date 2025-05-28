Brody King takes on Bolton, Ont.'s Josh Alexander. Plus, Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone meet face to face and we'll hear from "Hangman" Adam Page. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

"Big, Bad" Brody King vs. "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander (w/ Don Callis and "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer)

Two men who clearly don't like another meet in a high-stakes match on Wednesday night when Brody King takes on Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family. The winner of the Dynamite match moves on to compete in a four-way match at next Wednesday night's Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite when Kenny Omega puts his AEW International Championship on the line. The other two competitors will be determined on Saturday night on Collision. In one match, the Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli faces off with Komander. In the other, "The Alchemist" Hechicero meets one of CMLL's fastest rising stars in double champion Mascara Dorada, who currently holds both the NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship and one third of the CMLL World Trios Championships. We last saw King and Alexander in this same ring this past Sunday night at Double or Nothing. After the Don Callis Family (Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher) defeated the Paragon (TNT Champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly), the rest of Callis's crew, Lance Archer and Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero), entered the scene and continued the beating. King emerged from the back to even the odds and he didn't come alone. With him was Tomohiro Ishii and "The Ace" himself, New Japan Pro-Wrestling president Hiroshi Tanahashi. This unlikely trio helped the Paragon dispatch the Family. Wednesday's meeting between King and Alexander will be their second singles match in recent weeks and, really, the need for a second bout is obvious. On the May 3 edition of Collision, the two wrestled to a 15-minute time-limit draw in a match that saw the two beat the hell out of one another. But more than bragging rights are obviously on the line here with both of these men still seeking their first AEW singles gold. While King is a former AEW World Trios Champion as part of the House of Black, a singles title has eluded him. Bolton, Ont. native Alexander only arrived in AEW in April, but his pedigree as a TNA Triple Crown Champion (having held the world title, X-Division crown and tag straps with Ethan Page as the North) speaks for itself. For King, there will also be the issue of the Family. When one member is wrestling, the rest can't be far behind. He will have to keep one eye on the outside at all times. Which of these two fierce competitors can advance to a title match?

--

We'll hear from "Hangman" Adam Page

"The Cowboy" is coming back for his title. In the closing seconds of Sunday night's Owen Hart Foundation Cup final, "Hangman" Adam Page looked to put Will Ospreay away with the Buckshot Lariat, but Ospreay blocked it and set him up for a Stormbreaker to win the match himself. Page had the move scouted, though, He slipped out of it and took out Ospreay with a clothesline. With Ospreay down, he once again set up for the Buckshot and this time he connected and put Ospreay down for the count to win the tournament that eluded him last year. With the victory, Page has earned himself a shot at regaining the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley at All In at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX in July. On Wednesday night, we will hear what's going through Page's mind with his biggest match in years on the horizon.

--

AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm (w/ Luther) and TBS Champion "The CEO" Mercedes Mone meet face to face

The match that everybody has been wanting since Mercedes Mone arrived in AEW last spring is finally at hand. At Sunday's Double or Nothing, the TBS Champion outlasted Jamie Hayter to win the Owen Hart Foundation Cup. The victory means that Mone has earned herself a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship at All In. She will be taking on "Timeless" Toni Storm who held onto her title with a victory over Mina Shirakawa. Storm and Mone have yet to meet in AEW and the two have never had a one-on-one match over the course of their careers. On Wednesday night, the two biggest stars in the women's division will meet face to face in an AEW ring. While it's uncertain how this is going to play out, the one sure thing is this will be must-see TV.