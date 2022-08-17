Bryan Danielson once again takes on Daniel Garcia, but this time it's a two-out-of-three-falls match. Plus, the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament kicks off with La Faccion Ingobernable taking on the Young Bucks and a mystery partner and the legendary Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat makes a special appearance. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN.App and on TSN.ca.

Two-out-of-three-falls match: "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson (w/ William Regal) vs. "Red Death" Daniel Garcia (w/ "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand Ange" Angelo Parker) - Daniel Garcia has recently dubbed himself "The Dragonslayer" and with good reason. The last time we saw the reigning Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Champion, he picked up the biggest victory of his career on the July 27 edition of Dynamite when he made Bryan Danielson pass out in a leg lock after a hard-fought match. Returning last week on Rampage, Danielson admitted he respected Garcia and had even considered him to be part of the Blackpool Combat Club before Garcia joined the Jericho Appreciation Society. While Danielson respects Garcia, that doesn't mean he doesn't want to get his win back. Wednesday night's match will be the third singles meeting between the two men with each one having claimed a victory. The stakes are high in the rubber match, but outside factors could also come into play. Garcia had a vital assist from Jake Hager in picking up the victory against Danielson last month. Undoubtedly, Danielson's BCC stablemates (Jon Moxley, Wheeler YUTA and Claudio Castagnoli) will be keeping an eye on whether or not any other members of the JAS get involved. The other factor that will also come into play is stamina. Beating your opponent by pin or submission just once isn't enough. It needs to be done twice. Which of these two men will have the wherewithal to emerge victorious?

--

AEW World Trios Championship Tournament match: La Faccion Ingobernable (Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee) (w/ Jose the Assistant) vs. The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) and ??? - It hasn't been an easy few weeks for the Jackson brothers. They dropped the AEW World Tag Team Championship to Swerve in Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) and then found themselves the victims of an ambush from their supposed friends Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. While "Hangman" Adam Page came to their aid and defended them from Cole, Fish and O'Reilly, seemingly mending fences with the Young Bucks, the former AEW World Champion rejected the chance to reform the Hung Bucks, the threesome that once held the ROH World Six-Man Championship, electing instead to be in the corner of his friends in the Dark Order. On this past week's Being the Elite, the Jacksons did manage to find a third man to partner with them. While we didn't see his identity, could this be the return of former AEW World Champion "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega? We haven't seen Omega since he dropped the title to Page all the way back at Full Gear in November. A reformed Elite could be the favourites to win these inaugural titles, but to do that, they will have to get past La Faccion Ingobernable. Making his AEW debut on Wednesday night is Dragon Lee, the younger brother of Rush. If you've never had the pleasure of watching Dragon Lee before, you're in for a treat. One of the top cruiserweights in the world, Lee is a former IWGP World Jr. Heavyweight Champion, CMLL World Welterweight Champion and a former ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside Kenny King among his many accolades. Lee has stepped in the ring with the likes of Hiromu Takahashi, Ultimo Guerrero and El Phantasmo. To say that the trio of Andrade, Rush and Lee will be a tall task for any team in this tournament would be putting it lightly. Will La Faccion Ingobernable move on or will the Jacksons (and Omega?) advance?

--

Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King - Last week we learned that with the knee injury to Kris Statlander that will keep her out of action for the next several months, Toni Storm is the new No. 1 contender for the AEW Women's World Championship. Of course, that is a bit awkward since the reigning champion is Storm's friend and partner, Thunder Rosa. The two have vowed to handle this development professionally and undoubtedly will, but there's only one title and both women want it. Before Storm can get her shot at Thunder Rosa, there is the matter of the returning KiLynn King. King has not been seen in an AEW ring since March. Over the past several months, King has made regular appearances in NWA, squaring off against the likes of Taya Valkyrie, Allysin Kay and the current NWA World Women's Champion Kamille. The perfect way to make her return to the promotion would be with a victory over Storm and putting the rest of the AEW women's division on notice. Can Storm stay hot ahead of a potential title match or will King return with a bang?

--

The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/ Billy Gunn) vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) - On last week's Dynamite, we saw a dejected Billy Gunn berate his sons for a lack of recent success and a loss to The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) in a dumpster match two weeks ago. It seems Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn took the criticism to heart and immediately responded with a victory over Beardhausen (Danhausen and Erick Redbeard). While the Gunns haven't exactly lit the world on fire for their father, they have seemingly attracted the interest of Stokely Hathaway, who's quietly continued to build a client base in AEW. Though he was quickly shooed away by Billy Gunn, Hathaway will undoubtedly be watching on Wednesday night. The match against Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison will be the first between the two teams that feature second-generation wrestlers. It's hasn't been the best 2022 for the Blonds. Having lost Julia Hart to the House of Black, Pillman and Garrison are 5-4 as a team this year and haven't really been in the AEW World Tag Team Championship picture at all. Winners of their last outing against the Hughes Twins (Terrence and Terrell Hughes), Pillman and Garrison hope to build some momentum as they make their return to Dynamite after an absence of about a month. Neither team can really afford to lose this match, but there will only be one winner. Which duo will leave with a victory?

--

PLUS:

- With this week's Dynamite being presented by HBO's new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, who better to serve as special guest timekeeper for the night than the icon Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat?