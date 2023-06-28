Chris Jericho brings back "The Painmaker" in Tornado tag action against Sting and Darby Allin. Plus, Britt Baker meets Ruby Soho in an Owen Hart Foundation Cup match and Jon Moxley takes on Tomohiro Ishii. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

Tornado Tag Team Match: Jericho Appreciation Society ("The Painmaker" Chris Jericho and "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara) (w/ Jake Hager) vs. Darby Allin and "The Icon" Sting - The cracks forming in the Jericho Appreciation Society's foundations became evident again on Sunday at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. In trios action, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara teamed up with Minoru Suzuki to take on the team of Darby Allin, Sting, and the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon Tetsuya Naito. Midway through the match, Jericho introduced a table to the equation and set it up outside of the ring and place Sting on top of it. Getting back into the ring, Jericho encouraged Guevara to put Sting through the table with a 450. Guevara argued that Jericho should get Sting back into the ring so they could win the match. After some arguing, Guevara acquiesced, but he was right about how unnecessary the move was. The 450 took Guevara out of the match and allowed Allin, Sting and Naito to use their numerical advantage to pick up the win with Naito pinning Suzuki. On Wednesday night in Hamilton, four of those six men are set to do battle again, but "The Ocho" won't be present. Instead, Jericho will wrestling in his "Painmaker" persona, the leather-clad, face-painted sadist who terrorized New Japan Pro-Wrestling and will be out for revenge against Sting and Allin. But can he and Guevara manage to coexist? Allin has been prodding Guevara to be his own man for weeks now and it appears that some of what he's said has been taken to heart, but Guevara remains a member of the JAS. The question remains how long that can still hold true as the fissures between Guevara and Jericho continue to grow? While Sting and Allin will undoubtedly look to exploit this discord just as they did on Sunday, a Tornado match means that all four men will be in the ring at the same time. Can Sting and Allin make it two straight or can Jericho and Guevara get back on track?

--

Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament first-round match: Dr. Britt Baker, DMD vs. Ruby Soho (w/ AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Saraya) - The winner of the 2022 women's Owen Hart tournament gets her quest to repeat as champion on Wednesday night when Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, takes on old foe Ruby Soho. Wednesday night's match will actually be a rematch of last year's final. At Double or Nothing 2022, the two women engaged in a hard-fought 15-minute affair. Soho thought she had the match won with a victory roll, but Baker managed to roll through and pick up the pin with a cradle of her own. That loss is undoubtedly still sticking in the craw of Soho, but much has changed over the past year. Soho and Baker remain rivals, yet it's Soho who has undergone the most radical change, having aligned with AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Saraya as the Outcasts. The trio has rampaged through the AEW women's division, attempting to rid it of weak, coddled women who have never experienced the world outside of AEW. On their hit list was Baker's close friend and former women's champ Jamie Hayter, who remains out of action after they put her there. With Baker's closest ally sidelined, the numbers game will not be on her side with Storm and Saraya likely prowling ringside. Despite Baker being the defending champion, the odds are not on her side in Hamilton. Can she overcome Soho or will her dreams of a repeat die on the vine? The winner of Wednesday night's match will meet Skye Blue, who defeated Anna Jay AS last week, in the semifinal. In the other semifinal, ROH Women's World Champion Athena takes on New Japan Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale on the other side of the bracket.

--

Jon Moxley (w/ ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA) vs. NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion "Stone Pitbull" Tomohiro Ishii - Coming off the heels of Sunday night's wild 10-man tag-team match at Forbidden Door, the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley renews hostilities with Tomohiro Ishii in Hamilton. It was Ishii who picked up the victory for his team of The Elite ("Hangman" Adam Page, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) and Eddie Kingston when he put Wheeler YUTA away with one of his patented brainbusters. In Moxley, Ishii meets a familiar foe, but one whom he has not met in a singles match in nearly four years. In their only previous singles match, Moxley defeated Ishii in B Block action at the 2019 G1 with the Death Rider. All told, Moxley holds a 3-2 edge over Ishii, but Ishii has won his last two matches against Mox. The two men will undoubtedly be worse for wear after Sunday's match, so it will be interesting to see what kind of shape Moxley and Ishii are in on Wednesday night in Hamilton. The ability to take a beating and still perform has been one of the hallmarks of Ishii's career. Just when you think he has nothing more left in the tank, he always finds a second wind. Wednesday night's match won't be pretty, but that's just the way that Moxley and Ishii like it. There's nothing aesthetically pleasing with the way the two men work matches. They hit hard and they give no quarter. The Dynamite match is unlikely to be for the faint of heart. Which of these two warriors will emerge victorious?

--

PLUS:

- We will hear from "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry following his shocking turn on Hook at Forbidden Door

- The unlikely tag team of AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole will make an appearance ahead of their participation in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Blind Eliminator Tournament.