The Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli step into the ring with FTR. Plus, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page compete in the same trios match.

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) - Last week's singles match between Jon Moxley and Dax Harwood was everything you'd want in a professional wrestling match. Two of the very best that AEW has to offer beat the hell out of each other for nearly 20 minutes until three-time former AEW World Champion Moxley got Harwood to pass out in a rear-naked choke. A habitual line-stepper, Moxley refused to let go of the hold following the bell and that spurred Cash Wheeler into making the save for his partner. The arrival of Wheeler led to Claudio Castagnoli hitting the ring to lay Wheeler out with the Neutralizer as Moxley reapplied the choke before the BCC stood tall and left the ring. This Wednesday night on Dynamite, Castagnoli and Moxley will have to answer FTR's call once again, but this time the venue is Harwood and Wheeler's forte - the tag match. Since losing the AEW World Tag Team Championships to Ricky Starks and Big Bill last summer, FTR has been undefeated in tag-team competition and know that they're taking Mox and Castagnoli on on their territory. While these four men have never met in a traditional tag match, FTR holds a trios win over Moxley, Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson when they were victorious alongside Mark Briscoe at ROH's Final Battle this past December. Harwood and Wheeler are out for payback on Wednesday night, but Mox and Castagnoli will be up for the challenge. Which of these two teams will emerge victorious?

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and The Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland and "The Machine" Brian Cage) (w/ Prince Nana) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page, FTW Champion Hook and "The Whole FN Show" Rob Van Dam - Well, this is an odd one. Before AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defends his title next weekend against both Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page in a three-way match at the Revolution pay-per-view, all three men compete in the same match. Joe teams with Swerve and Mogul Embassy stablemate Brian Cage to take on Page, FTW Champion Hook and ECW icon RVD. While the main issue at stake here might be the enmity among the three men set for competition in next weekend's title match, there's no love lost elsewhere, either. A former FTW Champion himself, Cage has made it clear in recent weeks that he wouldn't mind wearing that belt again and is coming for Hook, who just happens to the son of his former mentor, "The Human Suplex Machine" Taz. Then, of course, there's lingering resentment between Joe and Hook. Joe defeated Hook in the first defence of his AEW World Championship and tried to big-time him afterwards. Though Hook eventually earned a begrudging handshake from the champion, it's clear that any respect between the two appears to be tenuous. There's also the fact Page selected RVD as Swerve's opponent for a Dealer's Choice match on the Jan. 31 edition of Dynamite. Swerve emerged victorious in the hardcore match, but the former three-time world champion would undoubtedly love to get another crack at Strickland. With some many combustible elements in play on Wednesday night, will we actually get a winner or will this whole thing break down?

- Ahead of their AEW Women's World Championship match at Revolution, both the champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm (w/ "The Glamour" Mariah May and Luther), and the challenger, "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo will be in action