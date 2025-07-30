"Hangman" Adam Page defends the AEW World Championship against former champ Jon Moxley. Plus, the Outrunners take on the Young Bucks and we will hear from MJF. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

AEW World Championship match: "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Jon Moxley

It was less than a month ago that Adam Page became the AEW World Champion for a second time when he defeated Jon Moxley in an absolutely brutal Texas Death Match at All In in Arlington, TX. On Wednesday night, Moxley will have the opportunity to win back the title for an unprecedented fifth time, but it won't be a repeat of what we saw at Globe Life Stadium on July 12. The title match on Dynamite will take place with nobody at ringside. All of Moxley's Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA and Marina Shafir) will be left in the back. Those were the terms that Page offered to Moxley last week. Though the Cowboy emerged victorious at All In, Moxley said last week that Page isn't really the world champion yet and that the Hangman who went into their title match at All In might not be the same one who left it. He wrote off losing the title as nothing more than a mistake that can be corrected. For his part, Page believes this is nothing more than bluster and didn't hesitate giving Mox a rematch for a second. He wants to be done with Moxley and the Death Riders for good and knows that he can accomplish that with a win on Wednesday night. There are other challenges on the horizon for Page with longtime thorn in his side Maxwell Jacob Friedman queuing up for the title shot he earned at All In by winning the Casino Gauntlet. But none of that will matter if he can't once again defeat Moxley. Wednesday night's match will be the sixth singles encounter between the two men with Page holding a 3-2 edge with two of his victories coming in Texas Death Matches. Can Page close the door on Moxley or will the four-time champion bringing the AEW World Championship back to the Death Riders?

--

World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament quarter-finals match: The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) vs. The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson)

It's not been the best few weeks for the Young Bucks. It wasn't just a match that Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson lost to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at All In. In losing that bout, the Jackson brothers also lost their executive vice-president titles and all of their accompanying accoutrements. Gone are the duo's fancy pyro and their custom limousine. In their place, an Uber and an entrance video that appears to have been made on MS Paint. As humbling as things have been for the three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, they know their fortunes can change in another instant and the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament is just the way for that to happen. The winners of the eight-team tournament will get a shot at Forbidden Door next month in London against the champions, the Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin). On last week's Dynamite, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) defeated JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) to advance to meet Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn), who beat Big Bill and Bryan Keith on Collision this past Saturday night on the other side of the bracket. As for this side, the winner of Wednesday night's match between the Jacksons and the fan-favourite Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) will take on the victors between the Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) and Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido). And what about the Youngest Men Alive? Floyd and Magnum have wrestled for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on two previous occasions and have come up short, including a match against Lashley and Benjamin this past March at the Revolution pay-per-view. They want another crack at the straps and don't want anything to do with being part of a redemption story for the Bucks. Which of these two teams will advance on Wednesday night?

--

AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm (w/ Luther) and Alex Windsor vs. ROH Women's World Champion "The Fallen Goddess" Athena and Billie Starkz

The collision course between Toni Storm and Athena began at All In. Storm retained her AEW Women's World Championship by handing TBS Champion Mercedes Mone her first loss in AEW at the PPV after Athena earned herself a title shot by winning the Casino Gauntlet. In the weeks since, the two women have been trading both barbs and blows. On last week's Dynamite, Storm defeated Athena's Minion, Billie Starkz, putting her away with the TCM Chicken Wing. After the match, Starkz drilled Storm with the title, allowing Athena to attempt to sign her contract and defeat a prone Storm, but Alex Windsor intervened. Windsor dispatched Athena with a headbutt and Starkz with a discus lariat to ensure that "The Forever Champion" wasn't about to become the owner of two titles. This past Saturday night on Collision, Windsor got a shot at Athena and her ROH Women's World Championship in what was a terrific encounter. Taking advantage of Starkz's interference, Athena hit the O-Face on Windsor to retain her title. Athena and Starkz weren't finished with Windsor, though, beating her down after the match until Storm arrived to run the two off. On Wednesday night's show, it will be Storm and Windsor taking on Athena and Starkz. The match will be the first time that Storm and Athena have gone to war in nearly three years. The last time the two faced off was on the Sept. 21, 2022 edition of Dynamite when Storm retained the AEW Women's World Championship in a four-way match that also included Serena Deeb and Britt Baker. Wednesday night's match will be as much about mind games as it will be about trying to earn a victory. With the prospect of Athena signing that contract hanging over the bout, how will Storm and Windsor proceed?

--

Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet (w/ Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

A new side of Mark Briscoe has emerged in recent weeks and it's all because of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. A more serious version of Briscoe, not the usual happy-go-lucky one, came out of his enmity with MJF that began just before All In. After the former AEW World Champion invoked the name of Briscoe's late brother, Jay Briscoe, Briscoe vowed to ensure that Friedman didn't win the Casino Gauntlet. But MJF did, in fact, win it and frustrated Briscoe because he promised to his family that he wouldn't let that happen. Briscoe won't let MJF get the last laugh, though, as he insists he will beat some respect into him yet. We saw what this more driven version of Briscoe was capable of on last week's Dynamite when he defeated Claudio Castagnoli in the main event. On Wednesday night, Briscoe will face off with an opponent he knows very well in Ricochet. The two men feuded for much of the spring. After Briscoe defeated Ricochet on the Apr. 23 Dynamite, Ricochet evened the series between the two by beating Briscoe in an ambulance match at May's Double or Nothing. Still looking for his first championship in AEW, Ricochet decided what was holding him back was his lack of a crew backing him up. He fixed that earlier this month by aligning with the Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona). With the two imposing men behind him now, Ricochet becomes an even more difficult task for opponents beginning with Briscoe on Wednesday night. Will Ricochet's new arrangement lead him to victory or will this motivated Briscoe continue his march on MJF with a win?

--

We will hear from Maxwell Jacob Friedman

This should be a happy time for MJF. Not only does he have a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship thanks to his Casino Gauntlet win at All In, he has a supporting role in the hugely successful Happy Gilmore 2. But Maxwell Jacob Friedman is not a happy man right now. On last week's Dynamite, AEW World Champion Adam Page dismissed MJF as a coward and a child. If that weren't bad enough, he was incredulous that the rest of the Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP) would get into business with Adam Copeland instead of backing him up against the Hangman. His reaction didn't sit too well with Lashley, who pushed Friedman into the wall and told him that his patience with him was wearing thin. To somehow make matters even worse, Mark Briscoe is still lurking around ready to complete his unfinished business with the former AEW World Champion. With all of that swirling around, just what will MJF have on his mind on Wednesday night?