Former AEW World Tag Team Champions "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega reunite for the first time in years in eight-man tag action. Plus, Mercedes Mone defends the TBS Championship against Alex Windsor. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega and JetSpeed (Kevin "The Jet" Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey) vs. The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) and the Don Callis Family (TNT Champion "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher and "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander) (w/ Don Callis and "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer)

For the first time in over two years, former Elite members and AEW World Tag Team Champions "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega will share a ring as they team with Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey to take on former friends Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson and the Don Callis Family duo of Kyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander. In early 2020, the team of Page and Omega defeated SoCal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) to win the tag titles. They would go on to hold them for 228 days and successfully defended them against the likes of the Lucha Brothers (Penta and Rey Fenix), Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) and, of course, the Young Bucks. After the duo dropped the titles to FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) at All Out 2020, the dup had a well documented falling out with Page striking out on his own and Omega winning the AEW World Championship, but doing so by falling under the sway of Callis. They would eventually feud over the title, culminating with Page winning the championship for the first time by defeating Omega at Full Gear 2021. In the years since, the two have developed a detente, but Omega missed all of 2024, recuperating from diverticulitis, and each man has rarely found himself in the other's orbit. That all changed last week on Dynamite. As Page addressed the crowd following his victory over Maxwell Jacob Friedman at Forbidden Door, he was interrupted by Callis, who let him know that somebody from the Family - he didn't say who exactly - was coming for his title. After the warning, Page was jumped by members of the Family. Knight and Bailey attempted to help fight them off, but the numbers were still too great. It was only through the intervention of Omega that the tide was turned with Page and Omega laying out Lance Archer with a combination Buckshot Lariat/V-Trigger. On Wednesday night, many of the men involved in last week's brawl will face off with the Jacksons, both of whom share a lengthy history with Omega and Page. That Alexander and Fletcher are the competitors representing Callis is interesting. Does this mean that one of these two men will be his challenger for Page's title? That remains to be seen, but if Alexander or Fletcher could get a pinfall over the champion, a title shot would certainly be in the cards. Which of these two foursomes will pick up a victory?

TBS Championship match: "The CEO" Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Alex Windsor

It's hard to keep track of how many titles Mercedes Mone currently holds, but it's nine now. As she seemingly amasses more titles on a regular basis, the crown jewel of her collection remains the TBS Championship, which she has held for 465 days. Mone most recently retained it at Forbidden Door when she defeated Alex Windsor, CMLL's Persephone and Bozilla of Stardom in a four-way match. But it was Windsor's name who came up again last week on Dynamite when, during Mone's championship celebration, Renee Paquette reminded the champion that she tapped out to Windsor's Sharpshooter during a tag match on the Aug. 20 edition of Dynamite. Needless to say, Mone didn't react too kindly to Paquette's reminder and denied tapping out - she was simply squashing a bug on the ring mat. Besides, Mone said, she was already a better Undisputed British Women's Champion than Windsor and she threated to put Windsor in a hospital bed right next to her fiance, Will Ospreay. This past Saturday night on Collision, after Windsor quickly dispatched Ashley Vox with a Sharpshooter, she spoke to Tony Schiavone and addressed Mone bringing up Ospreay's name. As much as she once respected Mone, talking about Ospreay was a mistake and she challenged Mone for the TBS Championship. That match is set for Wednesday night. While Mone retained the title over Windsor at Forbidden Door, she pinned Persephone to keep her crown. Mone and Windsor have yet to meet one on one in AEW or anywhere else and Windsor is still looking for her first gold in AEW. But Windsor is no stranger to championships. On top of the Undisputed British Women's Championship that she held for a record 769 days, Windsor is also a former Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling International Princess Champion and the Pro-Wrestling EVE Champion. Mone should sleep on Windsor's challenge at her own peril. Still, only one woman - AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm - has been able to defeat Mone to date in AEW. It will take something very special out of Windsor to take Mone's TBS Championship. Will Mone make it 20 successful title defences on Wednesday night or can Windsor earn her first AEW championship?