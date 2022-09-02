Former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page teams with the Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver to take on Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) in a semi-final match in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. Plus, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo team up to meet Ortiz and Ruby Soho in a mixed-tag match and Ricky Starks faces QT Marshall. You can catch AEW Rampage LIVE at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

AEW World Trios Championship Tournament semi-final match: "Hangman" Adam Page and the Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. Best Friends ("Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and "The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor) (w/ Danhausen) - In a surprise, "Hangman" Adam Page will be involved in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament after all. The former AEW World Champion rejected an approach by former Elite stablemates the Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) to be their partner in the tournament, instead choosing to be in the corner of the Dark Order as a thank you for sticking by him through thick and thin. The Dark Order team of Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Preston "10" Vance won its first round match against the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews), but it came at a cost. An existing knee injury to Vance was exacerbated, forcing him to drop of out of the tournament. Evil Uno appeared ready to step in as a replacement, but an attack on Dynamite from Andrade El Idolo and Jose the Assistant rendered him unable to compete, as well. Enter the Hangman, who volunteered his services to take the third spot on the team. His first action will be on Friday night when his opponents are Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor. Best Friends advanced to the semis by defeating the Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J and Parker Boudreaux) last month on Rampage. A date in Sunday night's tournament final at All Out against the Elite (the Jacksons and Kenny Omega) awaits the victors. For Page, that means an undoubtedly emotional match on the horizon against his old friends and the man he held the AEW World Tag Team Championship with and also defeated for the AEW World Championship in Omega. But before any of that can happen, he, Reynolds and Silver must defeat Best Friends. Which team will advance for a shot at gold on Sunday night?

--

Mixed-tag match: "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho - Two teams with a great deal on enmity for one another face off on Friday night when the Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara teams up with his wife Tay Melo to take on Ortiz and Ruby Soho in a mixed-tag match. The feud between the JAS and Ortiz, Soho and their allies, Eddie Kingston and the Blackpool Combat Club has been raging for months. For Soho, Friday night's match presents the opportunity for her to get some revenge on Melo, who slammed her hand in a car door in July that kept her out of action for several weeks. Soho will also be well aware that Melo's close friend Anna Jay-AS will likely be close by and could make an appearance during the match. For Ortiz, it will be the chance to get some retribution against the man who cost him a hair-versus-hair match against Chris Jericho in July. Seemingly having the match won, Ortiz was laid out by Guevara while the referee was distracted by Jake Hager. In such an emotionally charged match, both Ortiz and Soho would do well to not let their feelings get the best of them and concentrate on the match at hand. Which duo will emerge victorious?

--

"Absolute" Ricky Starks vs. QT Marshall (w/ Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo and Cole Karter) - Before Ricky Starks can get his hands on former partner Powerhouse Hobbs on Sunday night at All Out, he must deal with the challenge of QT Marshall. The Factory has become a thorn in the former FTW Champion's side in recent weeks. Following losing his title to Hook and Hobbs's betrayal, Starks was approached by Marshall about joining the Factory. Wanting nothing to do with Marshall or his stable, Starks blew him off. Sensing an opening, Hobbs then threatened Marshall into doing his bidding and taking out Starks. On the Aug. 10 edition of Dynamite, Aaron Solo - another former partner of Starks' - couldn't get the job done and was quickly dispatched by Starks with a spear and Roshambo. It will now be up to Marshall to hinder Starks ahead of Sunday's match, lest he face the wrath of Hobb, too. Can Marshall make Starks pay for snubbing the Factory or will an incensed Starks plow through Marshall, too?

--

PLUS:

- Ahead of their title match at All Out, the undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill and her challenger, "The Fallen Goddess" Athena, sit down with Mark Henry

- We will also hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) and their challengers The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) ahead of their title match at All Out