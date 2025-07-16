New AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page teams with Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Briscoe to take on the Death Riders in trios action. Plus, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm gives her victory speech after her big win over Mercedes Mone at All In. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

We'll hear from AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page

The Cowboy is once again on top of the mountain. "Hangman" Adam Page captured the AEW World Championship for a second time on Saturday night at All In when he outlasted Jon Moxley in what was a brutal Texas Death Match. With Moxley having the rest of the Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA, Gabe Kidd and Marina Shafir) and the Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson) to do his bidding, Page needed backup of his own to fight them off. He got that from Will Ospreay, the returning "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson, Prince Nana and...Swerve Strickland. After reaching a detente with his archrival this past Thursday night on Collision, Strickland took out the Jacksons and tossed a chain to Hangman to finish off Moxley, signaling the pair had finally moved on from two years of enmity. On Wednesday night, Hangman will make his first remarks as world champion and might have to address another old foe. Also at All In, the Hurt Syndicate's Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the Casino Gauntlet to earn a world title shot. This past March at Revolution, Page defeated MJF in only their second-ever singles match. The two have come across one another in recent weeks and both have made it clear that their disdain for one another still runs deep. Will this feud be revisited in short order?

--

AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Briscoe vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA) (w/ "War Ready" Gabe Kidd and "The Problem" Marina Shafir)

Adam Page won't just be talking on Dynamite. Only days after he and Jon Moxley put each other through hell, they will face off yet again as Page teams with Will Hobbs and Mark Briscoe to take on Mox, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA. Not only are both men physically battered and bruised, Mox must deal with wounded pride. After weeks of telling the Cowboy that he didn't have what it takes to steal away his world title, Page once again prevailed in a Texas Death Match and wrested away the belt that Mox kept under lock and key for 273 days. But the thing about Moxley, love him or hate him, is that he is never down for long. If anybody can rise to the challenge quickly following a hellacious bout, it's the four-time AEW World Champion. And what about the rest of the competitors in Wednesday night's match. It was a mixed bag for all four at All In. Hobbs and the rest of the Opps (Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata retained the AEW World Trios Championships over the Death Riders (Castagnoli, YUTA and Gabe Kidd), but it was a bit of a pyrrhic victory. After the match, Kidd laid out Shibata with the Drill a Hole Piledriver before Castagnoli Pillmanized Joe's neck. The former AEW World Champion needed to be carried out on a stretcher. As for Briscoe, he thought he had the Casino Gauntlet won. After nearly 35 minutes of action, Briscoe found himself alone in the ring with Roderick Strong and laid him out with a Jay Driller. Before he could get the pin, MJF rushed back into the ring, dumped Briscoe out of it and stole the pin to win the match. It was bad enough as it was that Briscoe had his victory stolen, but the fact that it was taken by the man he's been embroiled with in a heated feud in recent weeks made it all the worse. Both Hobbs and Briscoe will have some frustrations to take out on Dynamite and that could spell trouble for the Death Riders. Which of these two trios will have their hands raised on Wednesday night?

--

AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm (w/ Luther) gives her victory speech

Toni Storm is still the AEW Women's World Champion after surviving TBS Champion Mercedes Mone at All In in what was maybe the finest women's match in company history. The two battled for over 24 minutes, throwing everything they had at one another in search of a win. At one point, Storm hit three straight Storm Zeros on Mone and that wasn't enough for a three-count. She attempted to put "The CEO" away with a TCM Chicken Wing, but Mone bit her way out to escape. It was finally a brutal-looking Avalanche Storm Zero that finally put Mone away to hand the TBS Champion her first loss in AEW. The match was obviously reason to celebrate for Storm, who was busted up after the match, and she will do that on Dynamite when she gives her victory speech. While she will undoubtedly look back to Saturday night in her speech, she might also look ahead to what comes next and that might be the ROH Women's World Champion "The Fallen Goddess" Athena. "The Forever Champion" outlasted 11 other women in All In's Casino Gauntlet to pin Interim ROH Women's World Television Champion Mina Shirakawa and earn herself the chance to become a double champion. Athena has held the ROH title for a record 946 days and would love nothing more than to start a similar streak with the AEW Women's World Championship. Just how does Storm plan to handle that challenge?