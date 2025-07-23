AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page faces off against the Death Riders' Wheeler YUTA. Plus, AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm battles Billie Starkz. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Wheeler YUTA (w/ Claudio Castagnoli)

The Death Riders don't appear to be done with "Hangman" Adam Page even after the Cowboy took Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship at All In. On last week's Dynamite, Page got another one over on Moxley's crew when he pinned Claudio Castagnoli in a trios match before laying Moxley out with a Buckshot Lariat for good measure. That wasn't enough to deter the Death Riders from a heinous attack on Saturday night's Collision. As Colt Cabana sat in on the commentary desk with Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness, he was choked from behind with a chain by Marina Shafir. He was then beaten and bloodied by Moxley and Wheeler YUTA in the ring before being hanged over the top rope and choked just as Page had done to Moxley to win the title two weekends ago. Cabana is a close friend of Page's and the message was clear. On Wednesday night, Page will have the chance to avenge Cabana when he steps into the ring with YUTA on Dynamite. You would think the prospect of a bloodthirsty Page out for vengeance would be enough to give somebody pause, but the Death Riders have never shown any concern about throwing YUTA to the wolves in the past and that might be just what is happening on Wednesday night. But YUTA won't back down from a fight even if it's not going to end well for him. The two have wrestled in singles matches twice in the past with Page triumphing in both. Most recently, Page defeated YUTA on the Nov. 30, 2024 edition of Collision, brutalizing him with a Deadeye. Wednesday night's match isn't a World Title Eliminator, but if YUTA were to pull off the massive upset, a shot at the AEW World Championship would very likely be in his future. Can YUTA pick up one of the biggest wins of his life or will the Hangman make the Death Riders regret their assault on Cabana?

--

AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm (w/ Luther) vs. Billie Starkz (w/ ROH Women's World Champion "The Fallen Goddess" Athena)

At All In, "The Forever Champion" Athena won the Casino Gauntlet match to earn herself a title shot against AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Unlike the men's Casino Gauntlet winner, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who seems to be biding his time at least in the interim, Athena called her shot immediately. As Storm was giving her victory speech after retaining her title against Mercedes Mone at All In on last week's Dynamite, Athena interrupted to let her know that it didn't matter where, whether it be at Forbidden Door in London of All Out in Toronto or anywhere else, she was coming for Storm's title. More pleasantries were exchanged on Collision. As Athena sat in the balcony of the Aragon Ballroom to challenge Alex Windsor for this Saturday's show, Storm emerged to let Athena know that the balcony was reserved for her. When she offered the chance to fight right then and there, Athena declined and said that she will pick the time and the place. Before she left, Storm also dropped one more nugget of info for Athena: she would be facing Billie Starkz on Dynamite and, should Starkz win, she will be granted an AEW Women's World Championship match. The prospect of one of her Minions getting a shot at Storm before she does infuriated Athena, but that's exactly what could happen. For the 20-year-old Starkz, Wednesday night's match will be her biggest since she unsuccessfully challenged Mone for the TBS Championship back in March. The inaugural ROH Women's World Television Champion, Starkz won't be daunted by the prospect of stepping into the ring with the world champion. She is fearless and has proven that time and time again over her young career. Since her debut at 13 in 2018, Starkz has taken on the likes of Deonna Purrazzo, Megan Bayne and Masha Slamovich, as well as Alex Shelley, Joey Janela and Lee Moriarty. Starkz has actually wrestled Storm on three previous occasions with Storm prevailing all three times. But this is a more refined and seasoned version of Starkz and the challenge she will offer Storm will be stiffer. Can Starkz earn a shot at the title or will Storm continue her mastery of Starkz? And what part will Athena play?